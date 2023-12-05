Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights and Forecasts to 2026 - Liquid Applied Membrane Segment Accounts for Maximum Market Share

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waterproofing Membrane Market (by Product, Application, Raw Material, Usage & Region): Insights and Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waterproofing membrane market is expected to reach US$33.18 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

Segments Covered

By Product : The liquid applied membrane segment lead the waterproofing membrane market, accounting for maximum share of the market. The liquid applied membrane segment is expected to experience high growth owing to the growing awareness of the advantages of the product such as cost-effectiveness and ease of installation. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing to introduce new solutions in the market which would further contribute to the market growth.

The report splits the global market into six segments on the basis of application, namely Building Structures, Roofing, Roadways, Waste & Water Management, Walls, and Others. Building structures hold the dominant share in the market. The growth can be attributed due to the high application of waterproofing membranes in buildings to improve the shelf life and protection at varying temperatures. By Raw Material : According to report, the market has been segmented into six segments on the basis of construction type: PVC, HDPE, EPDM, TPO, Modified Bitumen, and Others. Modified bitumen segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the coming years owing to its unique properties such as high resistance to weathering and aging. It increases the product viability in terms of flexibility at low temperatures, high UV resistance properties, and improved flow resistance at high temperatures.

Geographic Coverage

Asia Pacific dominated the market with largest share of the global market. The region is anticipated to lead the global waterproofing membrane market during the forecast period owing to the growing infrastructural developments and rapid industrialization, especially in China and India. The US market is divided based on product: Liquid Applied Membrane and Sheet Membrane. The liquid applied membrane is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increase in the number of housing projects, growing underground water construction requirements, and rising infrastructural developments in the US.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

Growing Construction Industry

Increasing Disposable Income

Supportive Government Initiatives

Rising Demand for Residential Spaces

Construction is a high-risk industry that includes a wide range of activities, from infrastructure development to renovation including residential construction, bridge construction, road paving, etc. One of the most important applications in a construction is waterproofing. Waterproofing improves the durability of many different surfaces in construction. In addition, waterproofing materials should be applied in order to ensure the comfort of the house or office to be used after the construction is finished. The increase in the construction activities is creating demand for waterproofing solutions. This trend is expected to continue in the near future and would contribute to the lucrative growth prospects for the global waterproofing membrane market.

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Potential Health and Environmental Issues

The cost of raw materials for manufacturing building materials impacts the prices of the building materials. The rising raw materials costs along with other factors such as oil, gas, and energy are the key causes of increases in the prices of the waterproofing membrane. The raw materials used for manufacturing waterproofing membranes are extracted primarily from crude oil. Waterproofing membranes based on PVC, PU, acrylic, and bitumen are all derived from petroleum sources. Due to the fluctuating crude oil prices, the prices of raw materials of waterproofing membranes are also affected. Therefore, increasing raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the waterproofing membrane market.

Trends

Increasing Housing Age

Growing Demand For Green Roofing & Green Building

The aging housing stock signals a growing remodeling market, as old structures normally need to add new amenities, or repair/replace old components. Older houses are less energy-efficient than new construction and ultimately would require remodeling and renovation in the future. With the housing stock aging around the world, demand for new construction is set to pick up in the long-term and the remolding market could also receive a boost as older buildings often require retrofits. As the age of housing increases, so would the demand for waterproofing membrane products. An increase in renovation activities for existing buildings is estimated to boost the demand for waterproofing membrane materials during the forecast period.

Analysis of Key Players

The global waterproofing membrane market is highly fragmented, with many players holding trivial market share. The key players of the global waterproofing membrane market include:

BASF

Berkshire Hathaway

Carlisle Companies

Dow

Forsoc

GCP Applied Technologies

RPM International

Sika AG

Soprema Group

Standard Industries

