Global Waterproofing Membranes Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 15:44 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproofing Membranes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.
9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Modified Bitumen, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Modified Bitumen will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799954/?utm_source=PRN
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$824.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Modified Bitumen will reach a market size of US$399 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Carlisle Companies, Inc. (USA); Chryso SAS (France); Copernit S.P.A. (Italy); Derbigum Americas Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Firestone Building Products Company (USA); Flex Roofing Systems (USA); Fosroc International Ltd. (United Kingdom); GAF (USA); GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA); GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA); IKO Industries Ltd. (Canada); Isomat S.A. (Greece); Johns Manville Corporation (USA); Juta AS (Czech Republic); LATICRETE International, Inc. (USA); Mapei S.p.A. (Italy); Paul Bauder GmbH & ; Co. KG (Germany); RENOLIT SE (Germany); Schlüter-Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom); Sika AG (Switzerland); Solmax International, Inc. (Canada); Soprema Group (France)
WATERPROOFING MEMBRANES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waterproofing Membranes Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Waterproofing Membranes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Waterproofing Membranes Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Roofing & Walls (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 5: Roofing & Walls (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 6: Roofing & Walls (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Building Structures (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Building Structures (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Building Structures (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Waste & Water Management (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Waste & Water Management (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Waste & Water Management (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Modified Bitumen (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Modified Bitumen (Raw Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Modified Bitumen (Raw Material) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: PVC (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: PVC (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: PVC (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: EPDM (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: EPDM (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: EPDM (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: TPO (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: TPO (Raw Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: TPO (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Waterproofing Membranes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 31: United States Waterproofing Membranes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Waterproofing Membranes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the United States
by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Waterproofing Membranes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterproofing Membranes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Japanese Waterproofing Membranes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Waterproofing Membranes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the period 2018-2025
Table 47: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Waterproofing Membranes in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Waterproofing Membranes Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Waterproofing Membranes Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Waterproofing Membranes Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Waterproofing Membranes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Europe in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Waterproofing Membranes Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Waterproofing Membranes Market in France by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Waterproofing Membranes Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Waterproofing Membranes in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Waterproofing Membranes Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterproofing Membranes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Waterproofing Membranes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Waterproofing Membranes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Waterproofing Membranes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Waterproofing Membranes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Russia by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Membranes Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2018-2025
Table 104: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Waterproofing Membranes Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 112: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Asia-Pacific by
Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Waterproofing Membranes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Waterproofing Membranes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Waterproofing Membranes Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Waterproofing Membranes Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Waterproofing Membranes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Waterproofing Membranes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Waterproofing Membranes in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Waterproofing
Membranes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Raw Material for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market
Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Waterproofing Membranes Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Waterproofing Membranes Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Waterproofing Membranes in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Waterproofing Membranes Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Waterproofing Membranes Market by
Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Waterproofing Membranes Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 152: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Waterproofing Membranes Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 157: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Brazil by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Waterproofing Membranes Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018
to 2025
Table 170: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Rest of Latin
America by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Market
Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: The Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Historic MARKET by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterproofing Membranes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Iranian Waterproofing Membranes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Waterproofing Membranes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Waterproofing Membranes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 191: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Israel in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waterproofing Membranes in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Waterproofing Membranes Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Waterproofing Membranes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 201: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Waterproofing Membranes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Waterproofing Membranes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2009-2017
Table 204: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Waterproofing Membranes Market
Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Waterproofing Membranes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Waterproofing Membranes Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Waterproofing Membranes Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Waterproofing Membranes Market in Africa by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Waterproofing Membranes Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CARLISLE COMPANIES
CHRYSO SAS
COPERNIT S.P.A.
DERBIGUM AMERICAS
DOWDUPONT
FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS
FLEX ROOFING SYSTEMS (FLEX MEMBRANE INTERNATIONAL CORP.)
FOSROC INTERNATIONAL
GAF
GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES
GSE ENVIRONMENTAL
IKO INDUSTRIES
ISOMAT S.A.
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
JUTA AS
LATICRETE INTERNATIONAL
MAPEI SPA
PAUL BAUDER GMBH & CO. KG
RENOLIT SE
SCHLüTER-SYSTEMS
SIKA AG (SIKA GROUP)
SOLMAX INTERNATIONAL
SOPREMA GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
