Global Waterproofing Membranes Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproofing Membranes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.



9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Modified Bitumen, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Modified Bitumen will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$824.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Modified Bitumen will reach a market size of US$399 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Carlisle Companies, Inc. (USA); Chryso SAS (France); Copernit S.P.A. (Italy); Derbigum Americas Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Firestone Building Products Company (USA); Flex Roofing Systems (USA); Fosroc International Ltd. (United Kingdom); GAF (USA); GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA); GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA); IKO Industries Ltd. (Canada); Isomat S.A. (Greece); Johns Manville Corporation (USA); Juta AS (Czech Republic); LATICRETE International, Inc. (USA); Mapei S.p.A. (Italy); Paul Bauder GmbH & ; Co. KG (Germany); RENOLIT SE (Germany); Schlüter-Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom); Sika AG (Switzerland); Solmax International, Inc. (Canada); Soprema Group (France)







IV. COMPETITION



CARLISLE COMPANIES

CHRYSO SAS

COPERNIT S.P.A.

DERBIGUM AMERICAS

DOWDUPONT

FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS

FLEX ROOFING SYSTEMS (FLEX MEMBRANE INTERNATIONAL CORP.)

FOSROC INTERNATIONAL

GAF

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES

GSE ENVIRONMENTAL

IKO INDUSTRIES

ISOMAT S.A.

JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION

JUTA AS

LATICRETE INTERNATIONAL

MAPEI SPA

PAUL BAUDER GMBH & CO. KG

RENOLIT SE

SCHLüTER-SYSTEMS

SIKA AG (SIKA GROUP)

SOLMAX INTERNATIONAL

SOPREMA GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

