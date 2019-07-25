Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 15:53 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterway Transportation Software and Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$61.
2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Warehousing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.8 Billion by the year 2025, Warehousing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$6.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Warehousing will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accenture PLC (Ireland); Aljex Software (USA); Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA); Descartes Systems Group (Canada); DNV GL Group (Norway); High Jump Software (USA); SAP SE (Germany); Veson Nautical LLC. (USA)
WATERWAY TRANSPORTATION SOFTWARE AND SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waterway Transportation Software and Services Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Managed Services (Service) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Consulting/Customization Services (Service) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Simulation and Training Services (Service) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Warehousing (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Vessel Tracking (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Yard Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Global MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 4: Managed Services (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Managed Services (Service) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Managed Services (Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consulting/Customization Services (Service) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Consulting/Customization Services (Service) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Consulting/Customization Services (Service) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Simulation and Training Services (Service) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Simulation and Training Services (Service) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Simulation and Training Services (Service) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Warehousing (Solution) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Warehousing (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Warehousing (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Vessel Tracking (Solution) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Vessel Tracking (Solution) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Vessel Tracking (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Yard Management (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Yard Management (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Yard Management (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Consumer & Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Consumer & Retail (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Consumer & Retail (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Industrial & Manufacturing (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: Industrial & Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Industrial & Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Energy & Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Energy & Mining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Energy & Mining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: On-Premise Deployment (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: On-Premise Deployment (Deployment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: On-Premise Deployment (Deployment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Hosted Deployment (Deployment) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Hosted Deployment (Deployment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Hosted Deployment (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Hybrid Deployment (Deployment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Hybrid Deployment (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 48: Hybrid Deployment (Deployment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Managed Services (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Consulting/Customization Services (Service) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Simulation and Training Services (Service) Market Share
Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Warehousing (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Vessel Tracking (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (
in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Yard Management (Solution) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in
%) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in the United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 52: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in the United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 55: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 56: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 58: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in US$ Million in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 59: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 60: United States Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 63: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 66: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 71: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Market for Waterway Transportation Software
and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Service for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Market for Waterway Transportation Software
and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Solution for the period 2018-2025
Table 77: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waterway
Transportation Software and Services in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: Japanese Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Waterway
Transportation Software and Services Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 83: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Japan in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Japanese Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 85: Chinese Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service:
2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solution:
2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Waterway Transportation Software
and Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 95: Chinese Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:
2009-2017
Table 96: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Managed Services (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Consulting/Customization Services (Service) Market Share (in %)
of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Simulation and Training Services (Service) Competitor Market
Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Warehousing (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Vessel Tracking (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Yard Management (Solution) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (
in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 97: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 100: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Service: 2018-2025
Table 101: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 103: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2018-2025
Table 104: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 106: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 110: European Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment:
2009-2017
Table 111: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 112: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in France by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 119: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 122: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:
2009-2017
Table 123: French Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 124: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 129: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 134: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: German Waterway Transportation Software and Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 136: Italian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service:
2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Italian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solution:
2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Italian Demand for Waterway Transportation Software
and Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Italian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 145: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 146: Italian Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 147: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Waterway Transportation
Software and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Service for the period 2018-2025
Table 149: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Waterway Transportation
Software and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Solution for the period 2018-2025
Table 152: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: United Kingdom Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterway Transportation Software and Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: United Kingdom Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 157: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 158: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 159: United Kingdom Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 160: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Service: 2018-2025
Table 161: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2018-2025
Table 164: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 166: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 167: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 170: Rest of Europe Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment:
2009-2017
Table 171: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service:
2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution:
2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 178: Waterway Transportation Software and Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:
2009-2017
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 184: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 186: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 189: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 194: Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
in Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of World Waterway Transportation Software and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
ALJEX SOFTWARE_x000D
