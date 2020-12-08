Global Wave-front Aberrometer Market 2020-2025: Focus on Hyperopia, Myopia, Astigmatism & Other Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wave-front Aberrometer Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myopia Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Wave-front Aberrometer Market



The myopia segment is expected to witness a significant growth in the wave-front aberrometer market, due to the higher prevalence of myopia. According to the American Optometric Association, in 2018, about 30% of people were living with the problem of near-sightedness in the United States. Furthermore, according to the study of the Journal of Clinical Ophthalmology, in 2016, when a LASIK surgery was performed with the help of high-resolution aberrometer in a myopic patient, the outcomes of it was found to be quite effective.



In addition, the advancements in products related to wave-front aberrometer are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Oculus, Barrett Toric Calculator, and Olsen introduced ray-tracing formula to Pentacam AXL. These new features help in taking the data of the posterior and anterior corneal surface and thickness. Hence, these factors are expected todrive the growth of the wave-front aberrometer market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global wave-front aberrometer market, due to the high prevalence of eye-related diseases and the increasing aging population. According to the National Institute of Health, about millions of people in the United States are affected by one or the other eye condition and the aging population is at a greater risk.



Furthermore, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, around 8 million people in the United States were diagnosed with vision impairment because of refractive error. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the demand for wave-front aberrometers.



Competitive Landscape



Companies are taking initiatives, such as launching new products to expand their presence in the market. For instance, in 2018, Essilor introduced a new product in the market, WAM700+ wave-front aberrometer. It is based upon Shack-Hartmann wavefront technology and fully-automated instrument.



Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Novartis AG (Alcon), Carl Zeiss, Luneau Technology, Tracey Technologies, Essilor, Nidek Inc., Johnson & Johnson Visioncare Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Optikon, and Marco.



