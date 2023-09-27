Global Wax Industry Research Report 2023: Unique Properties and Multitude of Uses in Candles, Coatings, Adhesives, and Cosmetics Drive Growth in the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Sep, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wax Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wax market size reached US$ 10.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

In the ever-evolving global wax market, numerous factors have contributed to its robust growth. Derived from a multitude of sources and offering a plethora of functions across industries, wax has become a phenomenal additive and base material, enhancing the manufacturing process.

Chiefly utilized in the creation of candles, coatings, adhesives, cosmetics, and an impressive range of other products, the wax has recently gained increased traction due to its exemplary insulation, anti-caking properties, and resistance to ultraviolet rays, microorganisms, moisture, and odor.

The rising demand in the cosmetics and personal care industries significantly drives the market, with wax playing a major role in thickening formulations, adding stability to products, and enhancing their viscosity and consistency. In turn, this surging demand is fueled by consumers' focusing more on physical appearance, altering lifestyles, and increased disposable income.

Wax's utilization is also rapidly growing in applications such as hot melt adhesives, printing ink formulations, and coating solutions. Its properties of resistance to water, moisture, and vapor make it perfect for food containers, folding cartons, and even paper cups. The rising popularity of scented candles as luxury and decorative items also propels the market forward.

With the focus shifting toward eco-friendly and renewable products, industry leaders invest heavily in the development of bio-based wax, including vegetable wax. Other positive market influencers include product innovations, extensive R&D activities, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global wax market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global wax market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global wax market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wax market?
  • What is the breakup of the global wax market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global wax market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global wax market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global wax market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • Baker Hughes Company
  • BASF SE
  • Cepsa
  • China Petrochemical Corporation
  • Eni S.p.A.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • HF Sinclair Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
  • Nippon Seiro Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Mineral Wax
  • Synthetic Wax
  • Natural Wax
  • Others

Breakup by Form:

  • Flakes
  • Granules
  • Powder
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Candles
  • Cosmetics
  • Packaging
  • Emulsions
  • Hot Melts
  • Floor Polishes
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fusqiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Agricultural Chelates Industry Report 2023:-2028: High-Value Crop Production & Greener Farming Combine for a Sustainable Agriculture Industry

Global Tobacco Packaging Industry Report 2023-2028 - Adaptability and Consumer Preferences Shaping the Market Landscape

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.