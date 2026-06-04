Global Wealth Management Expands with New Office in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management (GWM) is proud to announce the opening of a new office located at 910 Old Camp Rd, Suite 154, The Villages FL 32162, extending its retirement and wealth management services to residents of The Villages and the surrounding communities of Lady Lake, Wildwood, and Leesburg across Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties.

The Global Wealth Management team, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GWM earned back-to-back placement on USA Today's Best Financial Advisors list in 2025 and 2026.

As one of the largest active adult community in the United States – home to more than 150,000 residents at or near retirement – The Villages is a natural fit for GWM's specialized focus on guiding clients to and through retirement.

Tyler Morales, Wealth Advisor at GWM, will lead the new office. Tyler is known for his thoughtful guidance, exceptional client focus, and passion for creating meaningful retirement solutions.

"The Villages is unlike any other community in America. Its residents have worked hard and planned carefully for this stage of life," said Grant Conness, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Opening an office here reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they live, work out, golf, and gather – and delivering clear, simplified and personalized planning guidance."

The Villages office will offer fiduciary-based advice, including retirement income planning, advanced tax strategies, Social Security optimization, estate planning coordination, and investment management based on each client's individual objectives.

"Retirees in The Villages aren't slowing down – they're traveling, volunteering, and supporting children and grandchildren," said Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Our job is to make sure their financial plan keeps pace with the life they're actually living."

Tyler Morales added, "I'm honored to bring our team's planning process to The Villages and serving this community – whether they are reviewing an existing plan, evaluating tax strategies, or coordinating legacy planning."

About Global Wealth Management

GWM focuses on retirement, income, and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for or living in retirement. We have offices in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Coral Springs, Boynton Beach, Sarasota, and now The Villages. For more information, visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc., a registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any level of skill or training. Insurance services are offered through Global Wealth Retirement Planning, LLC.

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SOURCE Global Wealth Management