Global Wealth Management Relocates Sarasota Office to New Location on Professional Parkway

Upgraded space features dedicated event venue for lunch-and-learns, educational workshops, and community engagement

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management (GWM),), a leading provider of retirement planning and wealth management services, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Sarasota-area office to a new location at 6952 Professional Pkwy E., Sarasota, FL 34240.

The new office reflects the firm's continued growth in the region, offering Sarasota-area clients greater convenience and closer proximity to the GWM team.

Global Wealth Management's newly relocated Sarasota office at 6952 Professional Pkwy E., featuring a dedicated event space for client workshops, lunch-and-learns, and community engagement.

Designed with community in mind, the new office features a dedicated event space where GWM will host lunch-and-learn seminars, financial education workshops, and client appreciation events, bringing the firm's signature retirement planning experience to the Sarasota community.

"This new office reflects how seriously we take our commitment to West Coast Florida clients," said Grant Conness, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GWM. "We wanted a home base that creates meaningful opportunities for our clients to engage with us."

Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, "Having a dedicated space for educational events has always been a priority. This office gives us the platform to do that at a higher level, and we're just getting started in Sarasota."

GWM serves individuals and families in or approaching retirement across Florida, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Coral Springs, and Boynton/Delray Beach. Visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

About GWM

Founded in 2009, GWM provides retirement, income, and estate planning strategies through a simplified, relationship-driven approach. The firm is a registered investment advisor with over $1.3 billion in Assets Under Advisement (AUA) as of November 2025 and offices across Florida.

AUA includes all client assets for which GWM provides strategic oversight, including Assets Under Management, brokerage accounts, insurance products and alternative investments as part of a comprehensive financial planning approach. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. (Global Wealth Management) is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC, nor does it indicate a particular level of skill or ability. Insurance services offered separately through Global Wealth Retirement Planning, LLC. Global Wealth Management and Global Wealth Retirement Planning are separate but affiliated entities.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Global Wealth Management