GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT EARNS BACK-TO-BACK RECOGNITION ON USA TODAY'S BEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS LIST

Florida-Based Firm Is the Only Advisor in Fort Lauderdale in Its AUM Category

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management (GWM), a Florida-based retirement and wealth management firm, is proud to announce its second consecutive placement on USA Today's Best Financial Advisors list. *GWM is the only advisory firm in Fort Lauderdale recognized in its AUM category on this year's list.

As GWM's AUM has grown, so has the competitive field in which it is evaluated, reflecting GWM's ongoing commitment to serving its clients.

The Global Wealth Management team, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GWM earned back-to-back placement on USA Today's Best Financial Advisors list in 2025 and 2026.

"We compete in one of the most demanding AUM categories on this list, which means every firm recognized alongside us has earned its place. Holding that position two years running reflects the confidence our clients place in us every day, and we do not take that lightly," said Grant Conness, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GWM.

Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, "Back-to-back recognition through an independent evaluation process tells us we are doing something right for our clients, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar."

USA Today's Best Financial Advisors list is developed through an independent evaluation process assessing advisors across criteria including assets under management, industry experience, and professional credentials. Visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

About GWM

Founded in 2009, GWM provides retirement, income, and estate planning through a relationship-driven approach, with over $1.3 billion in Assets Under Advisement (AUA) as of November 2025 and offices across Florida. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. is SEC-registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not constitute an endorsement or indicate a particular level of skill or ability. Insurance services are offered separately through Global Wealth Retirement Planning, LLC, a separate but affiliated entity.

*Global Wealth Management was recognized as one of the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA Today and Statista in 2025 (announced 4/23/2025) and 2026 (announced 4/15/2026). Rankings were based on Statista's methodology, including AUM growth over one- and five-year periods through January of each award year. The firm did not pay to be considered but pays a licensing fee to use the award logo. Criteria may not reflect the quality of investment advice and are not indicative of future performance or client experience.

Media Contact

Global Wealth Management

954-533-7144

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Wealth Management