Global Wealth Management (GWM) Plans To Host Book Launch To Celebrate New Book

All interested parties may attend and will enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, live music, and more in a private waterfront location. All attendees will be able to meet the authors for book discussion and signings as well as network with other community members.

Wealth advisors, C. Grant Conness and Andrew M. Costa—co-founders and managing directors of GWM announced its exclusive book launch for their new book "Charting Your Financial Course" on June 23rd at 5:30pm at a private venue in Fort Lauderdale.

"Charting Your Financial Course" is now available to the public. This book aims to provide readers a way to "chart" their financial course with true-to-life examples on addressing common retirement concerns. Their new book is a must-read for anyone preparing for or journeying through retirement. Complimentary copies will be available to all book launch attendees.

All interested parties for this event are encouraged to email [email protected] or call 954-533-7144 to rsvp and receive location details on this celebratory event honoring Global Wealth Management's latest book release.

About Global Wealth Management (GWM)

Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial co-authors, radio talk show hosts and investment advisors Andrew M. Costa and C. Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. Services provided by GWM include private asset management investments, retirement income planning, asset protection, income tax minimization strategies, risk management, guaranteed income solutions and alternative investments. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities.

Contact: Hannah Myers

Global Wealth Management, Marketing Division

Phone: 954-533-7144

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Wealth Management

