Global Wealth Management (GWM) Welcomes Senior Executives to Support Rapid Growth: José Jesurum Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Tobia Named Senior Vice President of Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM, recognized as the No. 1 financial advisory firm in Southeast Florida by USA TODAY's 2025 Best Financial Advisory Firms1 list, announced the appointment of José Jesurum as Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Tobia as Senior Vice President of Strategy. These additions support GWM's ongoing commitment to delivering robust resources with personalized service for affluent retirees.

Strengthening Financial Leadership

José Jesurum brings over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, risk management, and operational optimization, including senior roles overseeing financial operations, M&A integration, and infrastructure scaling.

"José's disciplined, data-focused approach will strengthen our foundation as we scale," said Grant Conness, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Enhancing Growth and Client Experience

Jessica Tobia joins GWM with extensive experience in strategic planning, client experience design, and operational transformation. She has led initiatives in technology and financial services organizations, developing strategies that improve client outcomes and performance.

"Jessica's ability to turn long-term vision into action will drive growth and elevate the client experience," said Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

About Global Wealth Management

Founded in 2009, GWM provides retirement, income, and estate planning strategies through a simplified, relationship-driven approach. The firm is a registered investment advisor with over $1.3 billion in Assets Under Advisement (AUA)2 as of November 2025 and offices across Florida.

Global Wealth Management | 954-533-7144 | [email protected] | www.askglobalwealth.com

1On April 23rd, 2025, GWM was named Best Financial Advisory Firm 2025 by USA Today and Statista Inc. No compensation was provided for inclusion; a licensing fee applies for logo use. Criteria may not reflect the quality of advice. Methodology available from USA Today and Statista Inc.

2AUA includes all client assets GWM provides strategic oversight, including Assets Under Management (AUM), brokerage accounts, insurance products and alternative investments as part of a comprehensive financial planning approach.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. (GWMIA) is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. The SEC does not endorse this firm. Registration does not indicate a particular level of skill. Insurance services offered separately through Global Wealth Retirement Planning, LLC. GWM and Global Wealth Retirement Planning are separate but affiliated entities. For more information, visit https://adviserinfo.sec.gov

