Global Wealth Management Starts New Global Wealth Women Division

Global Wealth Women was started by Global Wealth Management wealth advisor, Amber Kelly. Because of her experiences as a child, she recognized that retirement planning can be different for women due to their unique needs. Because of this, Amber made a commitment when she entered the financial industry to help women so that they too can have amazing retirements. Amber has already received the 2021 Financial Advisor Women's Choice Award for her work developing the GWW division. The Women's Choice Award Financial Advisor Program is the only recognition program that acknowledges well-qualified advisors who are committed to the women's market and effectively serve women clients. To learn more about Global Wealth Women or register for a workshop, visit www.globalwealthwomen.org or contact Amber directly at [email protected] .

About Global Wealth Management (GWM)

Global Wealth Management is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities. The Women's Choice Award Financial Advisor program was created by Women Certified Inc., the Voice of Women, in an effort to help women make smart financial choices. The program is based on 17 objective criteria associated with providing quality service to women clients such as credentials, experience and a favorable regulatory history, among other factors. The inclusion of a financial advisor within the Women's Choice Award Financial Advisor network should not be construed as an endorsement of the financial advisor by Women Certified or its partners and affiliates and is no guarantee as to future investment success.

