Global Wealth Management Welcomes New Medicare Specialist, Megan Reeves

Megan, originally from South Carolina, graduated from Wofford College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Managerial Economics. She continued her education by completing her Masters in Health Administration from The Medical University of South Carolina in 2019, graduating at the top of her class. Megan's also has an extensive background in healthcare administration through her previous employer.

Global Wealth is thrilled to have someone in this position with an extensive background and education in the healthcare field who is dedicated to helping others gain access to the health care that they need while also educating them on the complexities of Medicare so they can feel confident that they are in the best Medicare plan for their budget and needs. Megan hopes to develop and maintain relationships with existing and potential clients while bringing fresh ideas to the company to help Global Wealth Management continue to build upon their current Medicare division.

About Global Wealth Management (GWM)

Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial investment advisors Andrew M. Costa and Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities.

