Global Wearable Camera Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable camera market size reached US$ 4.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.72% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A wearable camera refers to a life-logging technology used to track and record behavioral data, such as capturing user-centered data, analyzing a scene, recognizing interactions, and classifying physical activities.

It is generally equipped with advanced technologies like imagers and multiple sensors, such as microphones and inertial measurement units. It is nowadays widely preferred over manual cameras as it has a long battery life and the ability to record an extensive collection of passive images automatically without user interaction.



The increasing participation of individuals in professional sports and adventure events represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.

Moreover, wearable cameras are worn by referees and umpires in games to record sports events and skydivers or underwater divers to record experiences without any hassle.

In addition to this, increasing usage of social media platforms and the emerging trend of vlogging, affordable and lightweight wearable cameras, such as GoPro, are gaining traction across the globe. Apart from this, due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for wearable cameras is catalyzing worldwide to capture health-related behaviors and risk factors of diseases, such as diet, exercise, and sedentary behaviors.

Furthermore, the data collected from these cameras can be utilized to provide valuable contextual information and understand the self-management of chronic diseases. Besides this, market players are launching innovative cameras, such as a three-axis brushless gimbal camera with a unique design, ultra-light wearable, breakpoint shooting, built-in speaker, face tracking, and five-way joystick.

This, in confluence with rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels of individuals, is anticipated to augment the adoption of wearable cameras around the world.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Axon Enterprise Inc., Contour LLC, Digital Ally Inc., Drift Innovation, Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Narrative AB (Narrative Clip), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Pinnacle Response Ltd. and Sony Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable camera market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable camera market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable camera market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

