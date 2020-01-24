Global Wearable Electronics Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Wearable Electronics is projected to reach US$61.4 billion by 2025, driven by the availability of inexpensive sensors, miniaturized yet powerful microchips and processors, low-power lighter electronic components, evolving app ecosystem and the resulting expansion of applications addressed by wearable products and services. After smartphones and tablets, smart wearables is the new innovation taking the technology to a fevered pitch in the consumer electronics industry. These tiny devices hold the potential to replace smartphones, make the many benefits of digital health real and achievable, enable the rise of hyper-connected interactive enterprises, and make clothing smart, fashionable, functional and comfortable. Benefits of wearables devices include lightweight, extreme portability, durable, easily transportable, convenience, ease-of-use and comfort. Smartwatch is the most popular form and dominant factor for wearables. Other evolving new designs include smart glasses, goggles, bracelets, armbands, necklaces, lanyards, pins, clips, headbands, headsets, belts, shoes, shirts, Jackets and pants, among others. The biggest area of impact in electronic wearables is in the healthcare industry. Medical grade wearables are poised to create a revolution in personalized digital healthcare. Wearables will enable telehealth via remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities making healthcare services more efficient, self-determined and cost efficient. Opportunities in this space are immense as the current healthcare system seeks to utilize telehealth to advance value based care goals. A key benefit of telehealth is its ability to drive positive patient experience and eliminate access barriers to offer patient-centric and convenient care. Wearables will also play a key role in precision medicine by providing physicians better knowledge of patients health. Integration of sensors such as physiological sensors and biochemical sensors will provide continuous monitoring of a patients vital signs and timely clinical decisions can be taken such as therapy modifications based on subtle changes observed in health patterns.

- From simple biophysical/ biochemical monitoring (BP & diabetes), continuous innovation will expand applications to more advanced continuous arrhythmia detection and monitoring blood pulse signals from human femoral, carotid and radial arteries. Another exciting area of innovation is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Healthbot applications in smartwatches designed to help patients with disease/therapy management and counselling. Healthbots have the potential to expand the outreach of healthcare services especially in countries and regions where doctor to patient ratio is low thus creating a bottleneck in accessing primary care services. In the addition to healthcare, clothing also represents and emerging area of opportunity for wearables. Innovative development of flexible, transparent graphene electrodes and their integration into commonly used textile fibers will be the first step forward in revolutionizing e-textiles. Significant R&D resources are therefore being sunk into developing processes and engineering techniques to integrate graphene in textiles as it hold the key that will unlock a new universe of commercial application opportunities in the coming years. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.9% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 28.4% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country leads the world in digital health adoption.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Epson America Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, LG Electronics Inc., Lifesense Group B.V., Lumus Ltd., Misfit Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ReSound, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimmer Research Inc., Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Titan Industries Ltd., Vuzix Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality

Historical Journey of Wearable Technology

Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts Prospects

Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market

Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wearable Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Wrist-Wear (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Hearables (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Smartwatch Market Worldwide: Breakdown of Unit Shipments (in %) by Company for 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Epson America, Inc. (USA)

Fitbit, Inc. (USA)

Garmin Ltd. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Lifesense Group B.V. (The Netherlands)

Lumus Ltd. (Israel)

Misfit, Inc. (USA)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

ReSound (Denmark)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shimmer Research, Inc. (Ireland)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Titan Industries Ltd. (India)

Vuzix Corporation (USA)

Xiaomi Corporation (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs. 2009

Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in Wearable Electronics Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P

Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024

Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels Market Growth

Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area

Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth: Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth for Wearables

Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring and Tracking Systems

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth

Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management

Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology

Wearable EEG Monitors

Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest

Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth

Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth

Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for Augmented Reality Hardware, Software & Applications (in US$ Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022

Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market by Form Factor (2019)

Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices Market

A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market

Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables

Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports & Fitness

Workwear

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth

Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore

Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming Industry

Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential for Wearable Electronics Market

Wearable Technology Boosts CRM

Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector Drives Growth

Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market

Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the Wearable Electronics Market

Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market

Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High- Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices: Global Ultra-low Power Microcontroller Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

A Peek into Enabling Technologies

Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices

Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology

Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success

Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market

Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech

Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market

Common Issues with Wearable Electronics

Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding





