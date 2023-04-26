Global Wearable Electronics Markets Report 2023-2033: Focus on Wearable Consumer Electronics, Hearables, Medical Wearables, Gaming & Entertainment Wearables, Electronic Textiles and Smart Clothing

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Electronics to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Wearable Electronics 2023-2033 offers comprehensive analysis of this fast-moving market. The report explores key trends, investments and products.

Wearable electronics have progressed hugely in the last few years, from simple activity tracking to personal healthcare tools. The market has experienced massive growth since 2020, but has slowed down lately, with many large corporations witnessing sales decline.

However demand from sectors such as remote medical monitoring will continue to drive the market moving forward. Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies are important due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare.

Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for applications of mobile medicine.

Monitoring of sleep, fitness, pet, and work & labour activities are also driving demand for wearable technology for improved analytics and performance. New energy harvesting materials and technologies will enable wearables that can be worn constantly without needing to remove or charge.

Report contents include:

In-depth market review of current products and technology developments.

In depth product assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices.

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2033 for wearable consumer electronics, hearables, medical wearables, gaming & entertainment wearables, electronic textiles and smart clothing and sub markets thereof.

More than 730 company profiles:

Companies profiled include

Abbott Laboratories

Add Care Ltd.

AerBetic Inc.

Alimetry

Altek Biotechnology Corporation

Avanix srl

BeBop Sensors

Biobeat Technologies

biolinq Inc

Bionet Co.

Ltd.

Cari Health

Cipher Skin

Cogwear

Cosinuss GmbH

Dispelix Oy

dorsaVi Ltd

Enhanlabo Co. Ltd.

Equivital Inc.

Epicore Biosystems

FeelIT

FILLTUNE Inc.

Globo

HP1 Technologies Ltd.

Isansys

Ixana

MediThinQ

miomove s.r.o

Neosensory

Neurava

Playermaker

Rombit

Rhaeos

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Shift Robotics Inc.

Sky Labs Inc.

SteadySense GmbH

Stryd

Sympatient

WearOptimo

Wellysis Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 The wearables revolution

1.3 The wearable tech market in 2023

1.4 Wearable market leaders

1.5 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.6 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

1.7 Stretchable artificial skin

1.8 Organic and printed electronics

1.9 Role in the metaverse

1.10 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry

1.11 New conductive materials

1.12 Entertainment

1.13 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.14 Innovations at CES 2021-2023

1.15 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2023

2 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

2.1 Market drivers and trends

2.2 Wearable sensors

2.3 Wearable actuators

2.4 Recent market developments

2.5 Wrist-worn wearables

2.6 Sports and fitness

2.7 Hearables

2.8 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

2.9 Pet and animal wearables

2.10 Military wearables

2.11 Industrial and workplace monitoring

2.12 Global market revenues

2.13 Market challenges

2.14 Company profiles (127 company profiles)

3 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Current state of the art

3.3 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation

3.4 Electronic skin patches

3.5 Wearable drug delivery

3.6 Cosmetics patches

3.7 Femtech devices

3.8 Smart footwear for health monitoring

3.9 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired

3.10 Smart woundcare

3.11 Smart diapers

3.12 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots

3.13 Global market revenues

3.14 Market challenges

3.15 Company profiles (332 company proifles)

4 GAMING AND ENTERTAINMENT WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Commercialization

4.2 Virtual Reality (VR) devices

4.3 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses

4.4 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses

4.5 OLED microdisplays

4.6 MiniLED

4.7 MicroLED

4.8 Global market revenues

4.9 Company profiles (97 company profiles)

5 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL

5.1 Market drivers

5.2 Performance requirements for E-textiles

5.3 Growth prospects for electronic textiles

5.4 Textiles in the Internet of Things

5.5 Types of E-Textile products

5.5.1 Embedded e-textiles

5.5.2 Laminated e-textiles

5.6 Materials and components

5.7 Applications, markets and products

5.8 Global market revenues

5.9 Market challenges

5.10 Company profiles (153 company profiles)

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiia0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets