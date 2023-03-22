Global Wearable Electronics Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $173.7 Billion by 2030 - Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies, A Harbingers of Future Growth

Mar 22, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $173.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable Electronics estimated at US$32.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$89.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Eyewear segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR
The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 18.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality
- Historical Journey of Wearable Technology
- Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics
- Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts Prospects
- Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market
- Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth
- Wearable Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Smartwatch Market Worldwide: Breakdown of Unit Shipments (in %) by Company for 2019
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects
- Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in Wearable Electronics Market
- Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels Market Growth
- Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area
- Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth
- Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth for Wearables
- Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring and Tracking Systems
- Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
- Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable
- ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth
- Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management
- Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology
- Wearable EEG Monitors
- Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest
- Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth
- Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth
- Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications
- With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality
- Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses
- Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices Market
- A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
- Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market
- Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables
- Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Sports & Fitness
- Workwear
- Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth
- Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore
- Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming Industry
- Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential for Wearable Electronics Market
- Wearable Technology Boosts CRM
- Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector Drives Growth
- Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market
- Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the Wearable Electronics Market
- Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market
- Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices
- A Peek into Enabling Technologies
- Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices
- Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology
- Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success
- Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market
- Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech
- Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market
- Common Issues with Wearable Electronics
- Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)
- Adidas America, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Bose Corporation (USA)
- Epson America, Inc. (USA)
- Fitbit, Inc. (USA)
- Garmin Ltd. (USA)
- Google LLC
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
- Lifesense Group B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Lumus Ltd. (Israel)
- Misfit, Inc. (USA)
- Nike, Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- ReSound (Denmark)
- Samsung Electronics
- Shimmer Research, Inc. (Ireland)
- Sony Corporation
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Titan Industries Ltd. (India)
- Vuzix Corporation (USA)
- Xiaomi Corporation (China)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqszqv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article