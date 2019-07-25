Global Wearable Injectors Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 16:36 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearable Injectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 11.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. On-Body injectors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, On-Body injectors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$373.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$442.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, On-Body injectors will reach a market size of US$451.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$797.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amgen, Inc. (USA); Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA); Bespak Europe Ltd. (United Kingdom); Enable Injections, Inc. (USA); Insulet Corporation (USA); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Sensile Medical AG (Switzerland); Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA); United Therapeutics Corporation (USA); Valeritas, Inc. (USA)
WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Injectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
On-Body injectors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Spring Based (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019
& 2025
Rotary Pump (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
Motor Driven (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Battery (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Injectors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: On-Body injectors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Off-Body injectors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Spring Based (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Spring Based (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Rotary Pump (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Rotary Pump (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Battery (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Battery (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Diabetes (Therapy) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Diabetes (Therapy) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other Therapies (Therapy) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Other Therapies (Therapy) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Semi-Reusable (Usage) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Semi-Reusable (Usage) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Disposable (Usage) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Disposable (Usage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Wearable Injectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Off-Body injectors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Spring Based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Rotary Pump (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Motor Driven (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Battery (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of
Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 27: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Usage: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Usage: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wearable
Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the
period 2018-2025
Table 48: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the
period 2018-2025
Table 50: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Usage: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 54: Wearable Injectors Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Wearable Injectors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Spring Based (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Rotary Pump (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Motor Driven (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Battery (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 59: European Wearable Injectors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Wearable Injectors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 64: Wearable Injectors Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025
Table 66: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018-2025
Table 68: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Usage: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 69: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: French Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 72: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Therapy:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Usage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Usage: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 77: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: German Wearable Injectors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 82: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Usage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 84: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Usage: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 88: Wearable Injectors Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 96: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for
the period 2018-2025
Table 98: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the
period 2018-2025
Table 100: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Usage: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 102: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 105: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018-2025
Table 108: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Usage: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Therapy: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Usage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Usage: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 117: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 119: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 120: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2019 and
2025
Table 123: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BESPAK EUROPE
ENABLE INJECTIONS
INSULET CORPORATION
MEDTRONIC PLC
SENSILE MEDICAL AG
TANDEM DIABETES CARE
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
VALERITAS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
