Global Wearable Injectors Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearable Injectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 11.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. On-Body injectors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, On-Body injectors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$373.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$442.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, On-Body injectors will reach a market size of US$451.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$797.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amgen, Inc. (USA); Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA); Bespak Europe Ltd. (United Kingdom); Enable Injections, Inc. (USA); Insulet Corporation (USA); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Sensile Medical AG (Switzerland); Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA); United Therapeutics Corporation (USA); Valeritas, Inc. (USA)







WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Wearable Injectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

On-Body injectors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Spring Based (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

& 2025

Rotary Pump (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

Motor Driven (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Battery (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wearable Injectors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: On-Body injectors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Off-Body injectors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Spring Based (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Spring Based (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Rotary Pump (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Rotary Pump (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Battery (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Battery (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Diabetes (Therapy) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Diabetes (Therapy) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Other Therapies (Therapy) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Other Therapies (Therapy) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Semi-Reusable (Usage) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Semi-Reusable (Usage) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Disposable (Usage) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Disposable (Usage) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Wearable Injectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Off-Body injectors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Spring Based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Rotary Pump (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Motor Driven (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in

%) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Battery (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of

Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 27: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 30: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Usage: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wearable

Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the

period 2018-2025

Table 48: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the

period 2018-2025

Table 50: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Usage: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Wearable Injectors Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 57: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Wearable Injectors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Spring Based (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Rotary Pump (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Motor Driven (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Battery (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 59: European Wearable Injectors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: European Wearable Injectors Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 64: Wearable Injectors Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025

Table 66: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Usage: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 69: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 70: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: French Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Therapy:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Usage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 76: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Usage: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 77: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: German Wearable Injectors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 82: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Usage for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 84: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Usage: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 88: Wearable Injectors Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 96: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for

the period 2018-2025

Table 98: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the

period 2018-2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Usage: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 102: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 105: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018-2025

Table 108: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Therapy: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Therapy: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Usage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Usage: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 117: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 119: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 120: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2019 and

2025

Table 123: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2018 to 2025

Table 124: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BESPAK EUROPE

ENABLE INJECTIONS

INSULET CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

SENSILE MEDICAL AG

TANDEM DIABETES CARE

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

VALERITAS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

