Global Wearable Injectors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Injectors estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. On-Body injectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-Body injectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Wearable Injectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 207-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amgen, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bespak Europe Ltd.

Enable Injections, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Sensile Medical AG

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Valeritas, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wearable Injectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wearable Injectors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: On-Body injectors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Off-Body injectors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Diabetes (Therapy) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Diabetes (Therapy) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Other Therapies (Therapy) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Other Therapies (Therapy) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Spring Based (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Spring Based (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Rotary Pump (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Rotary Pump (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Battery (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Battery (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Semi-Reusable (Usage) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Semi-Reusable (Usage) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Disposable (Usage) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Disposable (Usage) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wearable Injectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Usage: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 40: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wearable

Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 48: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Usage: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Wearable Injectors Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 57: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wearable Injectors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 59: European Wearable Injectors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020-2027



Table 64: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: European Wearable Injectors Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 66: Wearable Injectors Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Usage: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 69: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 70: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Therapy:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 72: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: French Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Usage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 76: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Usage: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 78: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: German Wearable Injectors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 82: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Usage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 84: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Usage: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 90: Wearable Injectors Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 98: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Usage: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 102: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 106: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020-2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Therapy: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Usage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share

Analysis by Usage: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 117: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 118: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 119: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020 to 2027



Table 120: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2020 and

2027



Table 121: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

