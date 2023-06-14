Global Wearable Injectors Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $23.89 Billion by 2030 at a 15.29% CAGR

14 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET
Global Wearable Injectors Market size was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 7.65 billion in 2022 to USD 23.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.29% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems. Wearable injectors are a type of medical device that allow patients to self-administer medication at home, without the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities. The market is also driven by technological advancements in the healthcare sector and the growing trend towards personalized medicine.
Segments covered in this report
The global wearable injectors market segmentation is based on type, therapy, and region. Based on type the market is segmented into on-body and off-body. Based on therapy the market is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, immuno-oncology, and others. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Drivers
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a rise in the selection of diverse medications and wearable drug delivery systems. Medical systems worldwide have taken steps to delay cancer therapies to prevent the spread of the disease and safeguard vulnerable individuals from infection. The pandemic has increased the risks associated with seeking medical treatment, particularly in hospitals where most patients receive care. To address these challenges and provide sufficient care to patients with various ailments, a shift from hospital-based to home-based treatments has been implemented.
Restraints
As a result of the high expenses and difficulties associated with traditional settings, individuals have been motivated to adopt less costly options, resulting in a preference for these injectors. These injectors provide advantages such as convenient application, alleviation of discomfort, and reduced delays when attached to syringes, all of which contribute to the expansion of the market. The rephrased version is both plagiarism-free and easier to comprehend.
Trends
The utilization of self-administered injectors for treating illnesses has been increasing in popularity due to their convenience and ability to minimize dosage errors and needle stick injuries. This growth can also be attributed to various product developments, such as the integration of wireless communication, Bluetooth, and passive warning systems, which enable patients to monitor their health through a mobile application and receive medication reminders promptly, providing a more comfortable and efficient treatment experience.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Wheel of Fortune
- Research Methodology
- Information Procurement
- Secondary & Primary Data Sources
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Assumptions & Limitations
- Parent Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Key Market Insights
- Technology Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem of the Market
- IP Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Startup Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Innovation Matrix
- Pipeline Product Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Top Investment Analysis
- Key Success Factor
- Degree of Competition
- Market Dynamics & Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitute Products
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions
- Political Impact
- Economic Impact
- Social Impact
- Technical Impact
- Environmental Impact
- Legal Impact
- Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type
- Market Overview
- On-Body
- Off-Body
- Global Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy
- Market Overview
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Immuno-Oncology
- Others
- Global Wearable Injectors Market Size by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- Usa
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (Mea)
- Gcc Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Mea
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Ypsomed
- Amgen
- Subcuject (Denmark)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Bespak Europe Ltd.
- CeQur SA
- Debiotech SA
- Enable Injections
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Mylan N.V.
- Nemera Development S.A.
- Omron Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- Sensile Medical AG
- SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- United Therapeutics Corporation
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation
