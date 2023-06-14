Global Wearable Injectors Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $23.89 Billion by 2030 at a 15.29% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Therapy - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wearable Injectors Market size was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 7.65 billion in 2022 to USD 23.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.29% in the forecast period (2023-2030).



The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems. Wearable injectors are a type of medical device that allow patients to self-administer medication at home, without the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities. The market is also driven by technological advancements in the healthcare sector and the growing trend towards personalized medicine.



Segments covered in this report



The global wearable injectors market segmentation is based on type, therapy, and region. Based on type the market is segmented into on-body and off-body. Based on therapy the market is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, immuno-oncology, and others. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Drivers



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a rise in the selection of diverse medications and wearable drug delivery systems. Medical systems worldwide have taken steps to delay cancer therapies to prevent the spread of the disease and safeguard vulnerable individuals from infection. The pandemic has increased the risks associated with seeking medical treatment, particularly in hospitals where most patients receive care. To address these challenges and provide sufficient care to patients with various ailments, a shift from hospital-based to home-based treatments has been implemented.



Restraints



As a result of the high expenses and difficulties associated with traditional settings, individuals have been motivated to adopt less costly options, resulting in a preference for these injectors. These injectors provide advantages such as convenient application, alleviation of discomfort, and reduced delays when attached to syringes, all of which contribute to the expansion of the market. The rephrased version is both plagiarism-free and easier to comprehend.



Trends



The utilization of self-administered injectors for treating illnesses has been increasing in popularity due to their convenience and ability to minimize dosage errors and needle stick injuries. This growth can also be attributed to various product developments, such as the integration of wireless communication, Bluetooth, and passive warning systems, which enable patients to monitor their health through a mobile application and receive medication reminders promptly, providing a more comfortable and efficient treatment experience.





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Market Overview

Wheel of Fortune

Research Methodology

Information Procurement

Secondary & Primary Data Sources

Market Size Estimation

Market Assumptions & Limitations

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Key Market Insights

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem of the Market

IP Analysis

Trade Analysis

Startup Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Innovation Matrix

Pipeline Product Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Top Investment Analysis

Key Success Factor

Degree of Competition

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions

Political Impact

Economic Impact

Social Impact

Technical Impact

Environmental Impact

Legal Impact

Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type

Market Overview

On-Body

Off-Body

Global Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy

Market Overview

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Immuno-Oncology

Others

Global Wearable Injectors Market Size by Region

Market Overview

North America

Usa

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (Mea)

& (Mea) Gcc Countries

South Africa

Rest of Mea

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ypsomed

Amgen

Subcuject ( Denmark )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bespak Europe Ltd.

CeQur SA

Debiotech SA

Enable Injections

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Mylan N.V.

Nemera Development S.A.

Omron Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Sensile Medical AG

SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7otnwa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets