Global Wearable Injectors Market to Reach $17.27 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.67%

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Injectors Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.67% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$17.271 billion by 2027, increasing from US$4.636 billion in 2020. Wearable injectors are medical devices used for drug delivery systems.

These devices are typically used for high-volume medications, drugs with high viscosities, and medicines that are required at regular intervals over a long period of time. The device reduces the need for multiple painful injections, making it convenient and user-friendly.



Market Drivers



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and changing lifestyles around the globe are considered the key drivers for the growth of the global wearable injector market. Wearable injectors are easy to use, especially when regular intervals of medication are required, thus providing a significant advantage over manual injections.

The wearable injectors are user-friendly, making them easy to self-administer. They also do not interfere with the user's day-to-day life. Wearable injector devices improve dose accuracy and prevent needlestick injuries. Furthermore, rising healthcare costs and changes in technology have come up with innovative solutions that are not just efficient for managing the disease but also reduce the number of trips to hospitals and clinics to receive medical support for an injection.



Growth Factors

There are an increasing number of chronic diseases and lifestyle changes.



Chronic or non-communicable diseases like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. are the leading causes of death globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 71% of all deaths are due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Globally, 17.9 million people are diseased due to cardiovascular disease, annually. This is followed by cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes, accounting for 9.3 million, 4.1 million, and 1.5 million deaths, respectively.

Wearable injectors play an important role in managing non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disease, amongst other diseases. In particular, with the growing sedentary lifestyle. Wearable injectors are a highly used device to deliver drugs prescribed by the doctor at a regular interval. This eliminates the possibility of the drug being over-or under-dosed. Not only is it user-friendly, but it also saves time and money by reducing the number of trips to hospitals for medical assistance for injections.



Technology advancement and increasing awareness



With the increase in awareness of health, precautionary measures, and increased research and development in the medical industry, solutions like wearable injectors play an important role in assisting with various non-communicable diseases. As individuals are becoming more health-conscious, they are not just becoming aware of diseases but of all the alternative treatments and medical devices that are available for the management of such diseases.

Several steps are being taken by governments and international organizations to raise awareness amongst citizens to ensure timely assistance is provided. Further, with technological advancement, the manufacturing cost has been reduced significantly. By using highly advanced automation, companies can reach economies of scale. Increasing profits and focusing more on R&D for better solutions are also priorities.



Restraints

Environmental concerns



Though wearable injectors are life-saving devices, they come at a cost to the environment. These devices are made of plastic bodies and are manufactured for one-time use purposes. Also, mishandling of devices and improper disposal of them can be hazardous. Since these devices need proper disposal and not all countries have a good disposal system, this not only affects other humans but also the ecosystem as plastic takes a long time to decompose.



Segmentation

By Type

On-Body Injectors

Off-Body Injectors

By Technology

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

By Application

Oncology

Diabetes

cardiovascular Disease

Autoimmune Disease

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home Care Centres

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. GLOBAL WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET, BY TYPE



6. GLOBAL WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



7. GLOBAL WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET, BY END-USER



8. GLOBAL WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET, BY APPLICATION



9. GLOBAL WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE



11. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Amgen (Acquired by tenebio)

Ypsomed

Insulet Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services

Becton Dickinson And Company

Enable Injections

United Therapeutics Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oj5lve

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets