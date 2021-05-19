Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market 2021-2031: Increasing Demand for Exoskeletons in Multiple Domains & Rising Investments by Major Industry Players and Establishment of Various Start-Ups

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, End User, Application, and Operation - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Value to Reach $8,841.6 Million and Volume to Reach 122,166 Units by 2031

The global wearable robotic exoskeleton industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth rate of 32.68% based on the value and a growth rate of 34.01% based on volume during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2031 with a share of 38.20%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, where the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2031 due to the increase in the investment by the exoskeleton manufacturing companies in the country.



The wearable robotic exoskeleton market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising geriatric population across the globe and increasing awareness about exoskeletons among the end users. Several government agencies, non-profit organizations, and associations have started investing in the market, thereby generating a lucrative market for new players.



Scope of the Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market



The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market research provides the market information for segmentations, such as end user based on application and components in terms of hardware and software. The market analysis examines the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the wearable robotics industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for the wearable robotic exoskeletons covering various segments, namely, end user, application, sales model, component, type, form, and region.

The end user segment is classified as healthcare, industrial, defense and commercial, operations include active exoskeleton and passive exoskeleton, position include fixed and mobile exoskeleton. A brief description of soft exoskeletons and hard exoskeletons along with their market potential, is also explained in the report.



The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the report.



Key Companies in the Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market



The key players in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market include ATOUN Inc., B-Temia Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Daiya Industry Co., Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Focal Meditech BV, Hocoma AG, Hyundai Motor, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Myomo Inc., P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., and Rex Bionics PLC.

Key Questions Answered

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently operating in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market?

Which region is expected to lead the wearable robotic exoskeleton market by 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Evolution of Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons

1.1.2 Impact of Emerging Technologies on Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons

1.1.2.1 Impact of Peripheral Technologies like IoT, AI, AR/VR.

1.1.2.2 Material Advancement in Exoskeletons

1.1.2.3 Design Modification in terms of Batteries, Weight Distribution, and UI

1.1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.1.4 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis

1.1.5 Start-Up Scenario

1.1.6 Patent Analysis

1.1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Exoskeletons in Multiple Domains

1.2.1.2 Rising Investments by Major Industry Players and Establishment of Various Start-Ups

1.2.1.3 Demand to Increase Operational Efficiency of Individuals While Reducing Fatigue

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Limited Technological Capabilities Resulting in Inaccurate Operations

1.2.2.2 High Production Cost and Market Acceptance

1.2.3 Key Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Long Term Collaborations, Mergers, Acquisition, Investments

1.2.3.2 Other Development

2 Application

2.1 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons Market (by End User)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.2 Healthcare

2.1.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Healthcare Exoskeleton Market

2.1.3 Industrial

2.1.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of Industrial Exoskeleton Market

2.1.4 Defense

2.1.4.1.1 Demand Analysis of Defense Exoskeletons Market

2.1.5 Commercial

2.1.5.1.1 Demand Analysis of Commercial Exoskeleton Market

2.2 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Sales Channel)

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 Subscription

2.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (Subscription)

2.2.3 Direct Purchase

2.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (Direct Purchase)

2.2.4 Resell and Upgrade

2.2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (Resell and Upgrade)

3 Products

3.1 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons Market (by Operation)

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Active Exoskeletons

3.1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Active Exoskeleton Market (by End User)

3.1.3 Passive Exoskeletons

3.1.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Passive Exoskeleton Market (by End User)

3.2 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Type)

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Fixed Exoskeletons

3.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Fixed Exoskeleton Market

3.2.3 Mobile Exoskeletons

3.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Mobile Exoskeleton Market

3.3 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Form)

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Hard Exoskeletons

3.3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Hard Exoskeleton Market

3.3.3 Soft Exoskeletons

3.3.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Soft Exoskeleton Market

3.4 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Limb)

3.4.1 Overview

3.5 Upper Limb Exoskeletons

3.5.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Upper Limb Exoskeleton Market

3.5.2 Lower Limb Exoskeletons

3.5.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market

3.5.3 Full Body Exoskeletons

3.5.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Full Body Exoskeleton Market

3.6 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons Market (by Actuation)

3.6.1 Overview

3.6.2 Electric Actuation

3.6.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Electric Actuation)

3.6.3 Hydraulic

3.6.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Hydraulic Actuation)

3.6.4 Mechanical

3.6.4.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Mechanical Actuation)

3.6.5 Others

3.6.5.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Other Actuation)

3.7 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Component)

3.7.1 Overview

3.7.2 Hardware

3.7.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Hardware)

3.7.3 Software

3.7.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Software)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

ATOUN Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corporation

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daiya Industry Co., Ltd.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech BV

Hocoma AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Myomo Inc.

P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics PLC

