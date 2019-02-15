Global Wearable Robots (Exoskeletons) Market 2019-2025: Industrial Exoskeleton Devices Positioned to Serve Commercial Wearable as Purposes Military Exoskeleton Markets Shift

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wearable Robots, Exoskeletons: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019-2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exoskeleton Wearable Robots markets at $130 million in 2018 are anticipated to reach $5.2 billion by 2025. Most of the measurable revenue in 2018 is from medical exoskeletons. New technology from a range of vendors provides multiple designs that actually work and will be on the market soon. This bodes well for market development.

Industrial workers and warfighters can perform at a higher level when wearing an exoskeleton. Exoskeletons can enable aerospace workers to work more efficiently when building or repairing airplanes. Industrial robots are very effective for shipbuilding where heavy lifting can injure workers.

Exoskeleton devices have the potential to be adapted further for expanded use in every aspect of medical rehabilitation, industry, the military, and for first responders. Workers benefit from powered human augmentation technology because they can offload some of the dangerous parts of lifting and supporting heavy tools. Robots assist wearers with lifting activities, improving the way that a job is performed and decreasing the quantity of disability. The for this reason, it is anticipated that industrial exoskeleton robots will have very rapid adoption once they are fully tested and proven to work effectively for a particular task.

Exoskeletons are being developed in the U.S., China, Korea, Japan, and Europe. They are generally intended for medical, logistical and engineering purposes, due to their short range and short battery life. Most exoskeletons can operate independently for several hours. Chinese manufacturers express the hope that upgrades to exoskeletons extending the battery life could make them suitable for frontline infantry in difficult environments, including mountainous terrain.

Medical and military uses have driven initial exoskeleton development. Industrial workers and warfighters can perform at a higher level when wearing an exoskeleton. Exoskeletons can enable aerospace workers to work more efficiently when building or repairing airplanes. Industrial robots are very effective for shipbuilding where heavy lifting can injure workers. New market opportunities of building and repair in the infrastructure, aerospace, and shipping industries offer a large opportunity for growth of the exoskeleton markets.

Wearable robots, exoskeletons units are evolving additional functionality rapidly. Wearable robots functionality is used to assist to personal mobility via exoskeleton robots. They promote upright walking and relearning of lost functions for stroke victims and people who are paralyzed. Exoskeletons are helping people relearn to move after a stroke by creating new muscle memory. Exoskeleton s deliver higher quality rehabilitation, provide the base for a growth strategy for clinical facilities.

In the able-bodied field, Ekso, Lockheed Martin, Sarcos / Raytheon, BAE Systems, Panasonic, Honda, Daewoo, Noonee, Revision Military, and Cyberdyne are each developing some form of exoskeleton for military and industrial applications. The field of robotic exoskeleton technology remains in its infancy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Wearable Robot Exoskeleton Market Description And Market Dynamics

1.1 Wearable Robot Exoskeleton Market Definition

1.2 Market Growth Drivers For Exoskeletons

1.2.1 Exoskeleton Suit

1.2.2 Running with Robots

1.2.3 Use of Video Game Technology In PT

1.2.4 Telemedicine Growing Trend In The Physical Therapy

1.3 Stroke Rehabilitation

1.3.1 Home Mobility Exoskeletons

1.3.2 Exoskeleton Able-Bodied Industrial Applications

1.4 Industrial Active and Passive Wearable Exoskeletons

1.5 Paralyzed Patients Are Walking Again With Help From Pain Stimulator

1.6 Human Augmentation



2. Exoskeleton Market Shares And Market Forecasts

2.1 Exoskeleton Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Industrial Exoskeleton Devices Positioned to Serve Commercial Wearable Purposes

2.1.2 Military Exoskeleton Markets Shift

2.2 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Shares and Forecasts

2.3 Wearable Medical Exoskeleton Market Shares

2.4 Medical Market Forecasts for Exoskeletons

2.4.1 Able-Bodied Exoskeletons

2.4.2 Ekso Rehabilitation Robotics

2.4.3 Ekso GT

2.4.4 Parker-Hannifin's Indego

2.4.5 Hocoma

2.4.6 AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill in Action

2.4.7 Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Analysis

2.4.8 Paralyzed Patient Medical Exoskeleton Market

2.5 Wearable Medical Exoskeleton Market Forecasts

2.6 Wearable Military Exoskeleton Market Shares

2.6.1 UK Armed Police Super-Light Graphene Vests from US Army

2.6.2 Honda Builds Unique Transportation Exoskeleton Device Market

2.6.3 Lockheed

2.6.4 Military Exoskeleton Robots Market Shares, Units and Dollars

2.7 Wearable Military Exoskeleton Market Forecasts

2.8 Wearable Law Enforcement and First Responder Exoskeleton Market Forecasts

2.9 Wearable Industrial Exoskeleton Market Shares

2.10 Wearable Commercial Exoskeleton Market Forecasts

2.10.1 Commercial Exoskeleton Market Segments

2.10.2 US Infrastructure: Bridges

2.10.3 Aerospace

2.10.4 Exoskeletons Change the Face of Shipbuilding

2.10.5 Industrial Wearable Robot Shipyard Exoskeleton

2.10.6 Industrial Wearable Robots, Exoskeleton Robot Market Segments

2.10.7 Save Lives and Prevent Injury

2.10.8 Korea

2.11 Exoskeleton Robots Regional Analysis

2.11.1 US

2.11.2 Europe



3. Wearable Robot Exoskeleton Products

3.1 Ekso

3.2 Rewalk

3.3 Lockheed Martin Exoskeleton Design

3.4 Berkeley Robotics Laboratory Exoskeletons

3.5 Bionic

3.6 Reha-Stim Harness

3.7 Exoskeleton Designed by CAR

3.8 Sarcos

3.9 Cyberdyne

3.10 Berkley Robotics Laboratory Exoskeletons

3.11 Rex Bionics

3.12 US Bionics suitX

3.13 Noonee

3.14 Hocoma

3.15 AlterG: PK100 PowerKnee

3.16 Catholic University of America Arm Therapy Robot Armin III

3.17 U.S. Special Operations Command SOCOM Wearable Exoskeleton

3.18 Revision Military Kinetic Operations Suit

3.19 HEXORR: Hand EXOskeleton Rehabilitation Robot

3.20 Honda

3.21 Revision Military - Exoskeleton Integrated Soldier Protection System

3.22 Mira Lopes Gait Rehabilitation Device

3.23 China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO)

3.24 Russian Army: Combat Exoskeletons by 2020

3.25 UK Exoskeleton

3.26 University of Texas in Austin: Robotic Upper-Body Rehab Exoskeleton

3.27 Daewoo Begins Testing Robotic Exoskeletons for Shipyard Workers in South Korea

3.28 Panasonic



4. Exoskeleton Technology

4.1 Safety Standards for Exoskeletons in Industry

4.2 Types of Conditions and Rehabilitation Treatment by Condition

4.3 Clinical Evidence and Reimbursement

4.4 Disease Incidence and Prevalence Analysis

4.5 Industrial Robot Exoskeleton Standards

4.6 NCMS

4.7 Exoskeleton Standards Use Environment

4.8 Exoskeleton Technology

4.9 Robotic Actuator Energy

4.10 Robotic Modules for Disability Therapy

4.11 Robotic Risk Mitigation

4.12 Elastic Actuators

4.13 Exoskeleton Multi-Factor Solutions

4.14 Cognitive Science

4.15 Artificial Muscle

4.16 Standards

4.17 Regulations

4.18 Automated Process for Rehabilitation Robots

4.19 Robotic Exoskeletons Empower Patient Rehabilitation Achievements

4.20 Seizing the Robotics Opportunity



5. Exoskeleton Company Profiles

5.1 AlterG

5.2 Berkeley Robotics Laboratory Exoskeletons

5.3 Exoskeleton Designed by CAR

5.4 Bionik Laboratories / Interactive Motion Technologies (IMT)

5.5 CAREX Upper Limb Robotic Exoskeleton

5.6 Catholic University of America Arm Therapy Robot ARMin III

5.7 China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO)

5.8 Cyberdyne

5.9 Ekso Bionics

5.10 Fanuc

5.11 Focal Meditech

5.12 HEXORR: Hand EXOskeleton Rehabilitation Robot

5.13 Homoca Helping Patients To Grasp The Initiative And Reach Towards Recovery

5.14 Honda Motor

5.15 Interaxon

5.16 KDM

5.17 Levitate Technologies

5.18 Lockheed Martin

5.19 Lopes Gait Rehabilitation Device

5.20 MRISAR

5.21 Myomo

5.22 Noonee

5.23 Orthocare Innovations

5.24 Panasonic

5.25 Parker Hannifin

5.26 Reha Technology

5.27 Revision Military

5.28 ReWalk Robotics

5.29 RexBionics

5.30 Robotdalen

5.31 Rostec

5.32 RU Robots

5.33 Sarcos

5.34 Shepherd Center

5.35 Socom (U.S. Special Operations Command)

5.36 SuitX

5.37 Trek Aerospace

5.38 University of Twente

5.39 United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation

5.40 Other Human Muscle Robotic Companies





