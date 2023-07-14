Global Weather Radar Market to 2032: Increased Adoption of New Radar by Weather Forecasters to Improve Weather Prediction Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weather Radar Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform, By Component, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weather radar market size is expected to reach USD 385.43 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth. 

The increasing occurrence of airplane-related accidents and deaths, as well as the increased damage caused by harsh weather conditions, is driving up the need for weather radars. According to PSBR statistics, in 2022, human error is responsible for up to 80% of all aviation fatalities.

The most dangerous times are during takeoff and landing, as well as the periods preceding and following these events. Pilot mistake is considered to be responsible for 53% of aircraft accidents, with mechanical failure (21%) and weather circumstances (11%). Also, from 1982 to 2013, the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recorded 58,687 general aviation incidents caused by foggy weather.

Growing demand for these radars for use in various industries is likely to drive growth in the market. Weather radars are also utilized in agriculture, natural resources, fishing, construction, aerospace, tourism, transportation, and retailing. Weather radar imagery is used to safely route planes over severe weather.

In January 2022, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) inaugurated 4 new Doppler weather radars, 1 in each of Mumbai, Delhi, & Leh, to improve weather conditions in these regions. It also stated that it will make extensive use of "drone-based observation technologies" in the future to improve localized forecasting all across the country. The rising number of airplane-related accidents, as well as the rising launch of weather radars for various industries, are driving the demand for the product is boosting the market growth.

Additionally, the demand for covering large areas for weather forecasting and smart early warning is increasing the need for the adoption of advanced technology-based weather radar which is boosting the market growth. For instance, in June 2022, Vaisala introduced the WRS300 C-band Weather Radar, the most efficient radar of its kind, which uses solid-state power amplification to provide weather detection throughout large areas with a remarkable lifespan.

The aviation industry also uses Vaisala's C-band radar, with its dependability decreasing the requirement for maintenance visits, which can disrupt runway operations. As a result of such improvements, the market will experience significant expansion throughout the forecast period.

Weather Radar Market Report Highlights

  • The meteorology and hydrology segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to an increase in climate fluctuations, which will affect public safety, agriculture, tourism, transportation, and other industries.
  • The land-based segment is expected to grow prominently because of increased climate changes. Furthermore, the rising need for weather stations on military facilities is likely to promote the expansion of land-based radar segments.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the projected period due to increased investment in the construction of aircraft, runways, and air traffic control applications.

