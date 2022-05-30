Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Report 2022 - Growing Number of Organizations Adoption Web 3.0 Blockchain to Improve Data Security and Privacy

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Consortium, and Hybrid), By Application, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global web 3.0 blockchain market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the continuous evolution of technologies and shifts in data ownership toward users. Web 3.0 blockchain, also known as the decentralized web, is the third internet generation that utilizes decentralized ledger technology (DLT), machine learning (ML), and Big Data.

Web 3.0 blockchain provides users an enhanced browsing experience and enables them to analyze data more efficiently. Web 3.0 is more user-friendly and interactive than previous versions. Leading government authorities are launching digital transformation initiatives to provide a regulatory framework for supporting the growth of the Web 3.0 blockchain.

Rising concerns related to data security and increasing investments from companies to expand the applications of web 3.0 blockchain are expected to drive the global web 3.0 market growth. Rapid urbanization, globalization, and digitalization are enabling users to utilize advanced technologies and lead a quality life. Blockchain technology offers system human-like intelligence and provides enhanced data connectivity. Hence, organizations are adopting web 3.0 blockchain to improve data security and privacy, which is expected to boost the global web 3.0 blockchain market.

The rapid popularity of digital assets and cryptocurrencies and the rollout of 5G and 6G technologies are also creating a demand for web 3.0 blockchain technology. Furthermore, the growing adoption of connected devices and shifting dependency of transactions and permissions away from a central authority are driving the growth of the global web 3.0 blockchain market.



The global web 3.0 blockchain market is segmented based on blockchain type, application, vertical, organization size, company, and regional distribution. Based on the blockchain type, the market is divided into public, private, consortium, and hybrid. Public blockchain technology is anticipated to dominate the global web 3.0 blockchain market due to its increased demand over counterparts as they require no regulations and are highly secure. Based on the organization size, the market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

The large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global web 3.0 blockchain market as they are making high-end investments for technological up-gradation to stay ahead in the market.



Major players operating in the global web 3.0 market are Polkadot (Web3 Foundation), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Decentraland, Flux, Filecoin, Kadena, ZCash, etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global web 30 blockchain market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global web 30 blockchain market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global web 30 blockchain market based on blockchain type, application, vertical, organization size, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global web 30 blockchain market

To identify drivers and challenges for global web 30 blockchain market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global web 30 blockchain market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global web 30 blockchain market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global web 30 blockchain market

Report Scope:

In the report, global web 3.0 blockchain market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Blockchain Type:

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Application:

Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data & Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contract

Others

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

E-commerce & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecom

Others

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

Companies Mentioned

Polkadot (Web3 Foundation)

Helium Systems Inc.

Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd.

Decentraland

Flux

Filecoin

Kadena

Zcash

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixsf4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets