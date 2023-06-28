Global Web 3.0 Value Chain Ecosystem and Regulatory Framework Research Report 2023: Focus on Blockchain Wallets, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Institutional Staking Services

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web 3.0 Value Chain Demystified: Analysing the Ecosystem and Regulatory Framework" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the dynamic trends and changes taking place in the Web 3.0 landscape with main focus on blockchain wallets, decentralised finance (DeFi) and institutional staking services.

In addition to breaking down the Web 3.0 value chain, it examines the key DeFi players and solutions, as well as the different business models being adopted by the market.

While exploring the emerging institutional staking business models, the report also analyses the market reaction after the Ethereum (ETH)' execution layer upgrade (Shanghai upgrade), activated on 14th May 2023, to provide post-upgrade insights, moving from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS).

The final chapter of the study focuses on the global regulatory framework. It provides an analysis of the regulatory landscape in the US (federal and state initiatives) and Europe (MiCa regulatory framework), as well as El Salvador's bitcoin legal tender law.

Solutions identified include:

  • Uniswap: DEX (Decentralised Exchange) built using automated liquidity provision on Ethereum
  • Aave: A decentralised, non-custodial, liquidity protocol that matches lenders and borrowers
  • Strike: Bitcoin payment provider using Lightning Network
  • Ripple: A proprietary payment settlement system

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Web 3.0 value chain
2.1. Breaking down the Web 3.0 value chain
2.2. Protocol layer
2.3. Infrastructure layer
2.4. Use case layer
2.5. Access layer

3. Blockchain wallets
3.1. Breakdown of the different Web 3.0 wallet categories
3.2. Ledger
3.3. Metamask

4. Decentralised finance (DeFi)
4.1. Defining DeFi
4.2. DeFi basics
4.3. Uniswap
4.4. Aave
4.5. Strike
4.6. Ripple

5. Institutional staking
5.1. Staking in a nutshell
5.2. Key assets and leading players
5.3. Shanghai upgrade
5.4. Kiln

6. Existing regulatory frameworks
6.1. Regulatory framework in the US
6.2. Regulatory framework in Europe
6.3. The case of El Salvador

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh7yzb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

State of Digitalization of the Food and Beverage Industry: 2023 Industry Research - Focus on Opportunities in Traceability, Safety, & Robotics and Automation for Accuracy and Quality Control

Global Air Traffic Management Market Report 2023: Market to Reach a Value of $5.4 Billion by 2032 - Opportunities in Connected Aircrafts, Remote Towers, & Unmanned Traffic Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.