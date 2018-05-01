Global Web-Based Learning Platform Achieve3000 Selects Skedulo's Mobile Workforce Management Solution

With this upgrade to their operations, Achieve3000 will bring workforce management and scheduling capabilities, which were previously spread across several different systems, into Skedulo. The Achieve3000 Scheduling team will now be able to easily select, schedule, and dispatch the most qualified among available Implementation Managers (IMs) from one system.

For Achieve3000 IMs, the Skedulo mobile app will help them get to appointments faster and be better prepared to train and support their customers. High value features like time tracking, GPS routing, and custom forms that capture the service record all work together making the IMs' jobs on the road easier. By eliminating the paperwork required after appointments and syncing service details directly from the app, Achieve3000 will be able to move faster as a business.

"Our business is growing, and we need to add efficiencies so we can continue to offer stellar service even as our customer base grows," said Rivki Locker, Chief Operating Officer at Achieve3000. "As we grow, it is going to become increasingly more important to have Scheduling Coordinators in one system. Going into multiple systems to sync data, check reports and validate information before assigning IMs to appointments would be difficult to maintain in the rapid growth environment that we are experiencing. Skedulo will dramatically streamline our current process of working with different legacy systems."

"Customers' expectations are higher than ever, and poor or inefficient service can make or break a business," said Matt Fairhurst, CEO of Skedulo. "Using Skedulo to automate processes for a growing mobile and complex workforce eliminates operational challenges, improves satisfaction for employees and customers, brings cost savings, increases revenues and helps to scale a business in a coordinated and well-supported manner. We're excited to see what Achieve3000 can accomplish with Skedulo's leading solution."

About Skedulo

Skedulo is the platform for intelligent mobile workforce management. Our solution helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch, and track resources in the field. With native solutions that integrate seamlessly to Salesforce and ServiceNow, and our independent platform that connects to any system of record, Skedulo offers enterprises and mid-market companies a mobile workforce management product that complements any tech stack. Founded in 2013, headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in North America, Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom, Skedulo has enabled over 100 companies and 50,000 people in the field to seamlessly schedule and service more than 5 million appointments all around the globe. The company secured $9.2 Million Series A funding in 2016, led by Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.skedulo.com, or our blog, @Skedulo, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

About Achieve3000

Achieve3000 is the leader in online differentiated literacy instruction, serving nearly three million students worldwide. For more than 16 years, Achieve3000's patented and proven literacy platform has been reaching students at their individual reading levels to deliver significant learning gains, often double to triple the expected gains in a single school year. Based on decades of scientific research, Achieve3000's solutions—Smarty Ants® (grades PreK-2), KidBiz3000® (grades 2-5), TeenBiz3000® (grades 6-8), Empower3000® (grades 9-12), Spark3000® (adult learners), and eScience3000® (grades 6-8)—support core curriculum, Response to Intervention, English language learner, and special education instructional models, as well as 21st-century education initiatives. From learning how to read to preparing for the workforce, Achieve3000 empowers all learners to develop the college and career literacy skills needed for academic, professional, and personal success. Achieve3000 is based in Lakewood, New Jersey. Learn more at achieve3000.com or call Lydia Morris at 845-324-0980.

