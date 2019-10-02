Global Web Cameras Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 11:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Cameras market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.2%. USB, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, USB will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817894/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$118.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, USB will reach a market size of US$262.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Canon, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; D-Link Corporation; Huizhou New Origin Software Co., Ltd. (10Moons); Ingersoll Rand - Nexia; Koninklijke Philips NV; Lenovo Group Ltd.; Logitech International SA; Microsoft Corporation; Razer, Inc.; Sony Corporation; Xiaomi (Mi Global)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817894/?utm_source=PRN
Share this article