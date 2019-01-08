Global Web Content Filtering Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web Content Filtering in US$ Thousand.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646047



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alps System Integration Co., Ltd.

- Barracuda Networks, Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd.

- Digital Arts Inc.

- Forcepoint LLC



WEB CONTENT FILTERING MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges

Table 1: Top Reported Cases of Data Breaches Worldwide (2017): Breakdown of Number of Records by Company

Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online Security Issues

Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market

Market Outlook

Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid Surging Cyberattacks

Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction

Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever

Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry

Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content Filtering Products

Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and Categorization

Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift

Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose

Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing Bandwidth Usage

Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks

Table 2: Number of New Ransomware Variants Worldwide for the Years 2015 to 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues

Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management (UTM)

XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool

Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance

Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails

Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution

Table 3: Principal Factors Influencing Installation of Web/E-mail Monitoring in Organizations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering

VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity

Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives Demand for Cloud Solutions

Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations

Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges

Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead





3. KEY MARKET DRIVERS



Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market Opportunities

Table 4: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Penetration Rate for Years 2001, 2011, 2013, 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web Content Filtering

Table 5: World Cyber Attacks by Victim Nations (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume of Cyber Attacks for China, India, Israel, South Korea, UK, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Internet Application Attacks by Originating Nations (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume of Cyber Attacks for Brazil, China, Netherlands, Russia, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Average Number of Data Breached Records Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web Filtering

Table 8: World Malware on the Web (2016-2018 (H1)): Breakdown of New Malware and Total Malware in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware

Table 9: World Spam Botnet on the Web (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume for Cutwail, Gamut, Kelihos, Stealrat and Others

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Web Content Filtering

Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions

Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions

Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in Response to Evolving Needs

Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor

Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond Organizational Networks

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content Filtering Solutions

Table 10: World Mobile Malware on the Web (2016-2018 (H1)): Breakdown of New Mobile Malware and Total Mobile Malware in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity

Table 11: Global Mobile Workforce Population in Billion and as Percentage of Global Workforce for the Years 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Mobile Workforce (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Mobile Workers by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid Adoption

Table 13: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Web Filtering Solutions

Table 15: Per Capita Cost of Data Breach by Country/Region: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Web Content Filtering - Definition

Modern Security Threats to IT Infrastructure

Phishing

Spear Phishing

Spyware

Pharming

Viruses & Worms

SPAM and SPIM

Trojan Horses

Attacks on Infrastructure

Business Information Leakage

Bots

Media for Web Attacks

Email

Instant messaging

Peer-to-Peer Networks

Drive-by Downloads

Social Networking

Mobile Devices

Web Access Control Implementation - A Peek into Salient Elements

Key Technique in Web Content Filtering

IP Filtering

URL Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Content Filtering on Mobile Devices

File-Sharing and Shadow IT

Preventative Security

Improved Productivity

Legal Concerns

Management of Mobile Expense



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Review of the Competitive Landscape

Table 16: Leading Players in Global Content Security Gateway Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Forcepoint, McAfee, Symantec, Trend Micro, Zscaler and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Web Content Filtration in the Educational System - Different Web Mining Techniques

DansGuardian

Kinder Gate Parental Control

K9

OpenDNS

SquidGuard/Squid

Securly

Netbox Blue

5.1 Focus on Select Players

Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Digital Arts Inc. (Japan)

Forcepoint LLC (USA)

Fortinet, Inc. (USA)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

McAfee, LLC (USA)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA)

Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

TitanHQ (Ireland)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Zscaler, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

TitanHQ Enters into Strategic Alliance with Datto

Smoothwall Acquires Future Digital

Fortinet Acquires Bradford Networks

Huisman Selects Forcepoint€™s Human-Centric Cybersecurity Approach and Cloud-Based Security Platform

Palo Alto Networks® Acquires Secdo

Thoma Bravo Acquires Barracuda Networks

Akamai Technologies Purchases Nominum

DigiCert Acquires Symantec€™s Website Security and Related PKI Solutions

Infoblox Enters into Partnership with McAfee for Security Solutions

Symantec Acquires Blue Coat



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview

Rising Cyber Security Issues in the US

Table 20: US Cyber Security Scenario (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Incidents in Critical Infrastructure Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Identity Theft: A Growing Menace in the US

Internet Filtering Laws in the US

US Federal Level Internet Filtering Laws

State-Level Legislation on Internet Controls

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: The US Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.MARKET ANALYSIS

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security Market - A Primer

Secure Content Threat Management Gains Focus

Favorable Regulatory Environment Drives Demand

Domestic Players Lead Japanese Web Content Filtering Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strong Uptake in the SME Sector to Fuel European Email Security Growth

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of the Information Security Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: French Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 32: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: German Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Cyber Security Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: The UK Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 38: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Spanish Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 40: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Russian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 42: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Significant Growth on Cards for Web Content Filtering Solutions

Rising Investments in Web Filtering

Public Sector - A Major End-User of Web Content Filtering Solutions

Increasing Focus on Better Value Proposition for Investments in Web Content Filtering Solutions

Despite Weak Regulations, Web Filtering Gains Relevance

Global Players Expand Reach, Stir Up Competition

A Note on Leading Vendors

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Regulatory Overview

Domestic Players Rule the Roost

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Chinese Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Factors Driving Growth

Issues & Challenges

Growing Demand for Security Software Solutions

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Indian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of Information Security Solutions Market in Select Countries

South Korea

Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security Market Shows Steady Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Latin American Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise

Demand for Security Software Gains Traction in South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69) The United States (35) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (18) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle-East (3) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646047



