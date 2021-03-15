Global Web Hosting Services Market 2021-2024 - Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Web Hosting Services is forecast to reach US$ 204.6 billion by 2024, driven by the need to reduce costs associated with designing, managing, maintaining and owning websites.

In the current era of internet indispensability, "Websites" represent a critical medium that facilitates relationships between businesses and their customers and also among businesses. Building customer relationships online through websites is therefore a vital prerequisite for survival in the modern market environment.

Key benefits of leveraging professional web hosting services include elimination of the upfront cost required to license website creation software; easy access to integrated features such as daily data backup, virus- and spam-filters etc.; complete elimination of the burden associated with backend infrastructure and the resulting flexibility in website design; and highly scalable storage space and dynamic bandwidth benefits offered by cloud based service delivery models.

Also driving growth is the ballooning eCommerce market and the ensuing focus shed on utilizing websites as key marketing tools. The United States represents the largest market worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period led by factors such as developing internet infrastructure; rapid digitalization of the enterprise sector; increasing disposable incomes; robust growth of e-commerce in developing Asian countries; and growing number of cloud based service providers.

Growth in the region is also poised to benefit from the growing number of service providers offering CDN (Content Delivery Network) service along with the primary web hosting package, mostly in partnership with pure play CDN companies.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Global Web Hosting Services Market

Web Hosting Services: A Prelude

Popular Types of Hosting

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Hosting Services: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and 2020

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales

A Peek into the Importance of Website Performance

Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services

Competition

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 241 Featured):

1&1 Internet Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bluehost

Cogeco Peer 1

DreamHost

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC

Google Cloud Platform

Hetzner Online GmbH

Host Europe

HostGator.com

LeaseWeb

Liquid Web

Media Temple

OVH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spurt in eCommerce Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services

Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of Ecommerce Web Hosting Services: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019- July 2020

Green Web Hosting Gains Traction

Industry Witnesses Drop in Data Center Count

Strong Gains for Managed Web Hosting

Unrestricted Scalability Drives Popularity of Cloud Web Hosting Services

Enhanced Security Grows in Importance

Percentage Breakdown of Web Attacks by Type of Attack Method: 2019

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

Shift Towards HTTPS Gains Pace

Companies Opt for Additional Services to Expand Client Base

Attention Grows towards Niche Segments

Pricing Competition Intensifies among Service Providers

Spurting DIY Website Builders & SSDs: A Notable Trend

Virtual Website Hosting Gains Momentum

Benefits Offered by AI in Web Hosting to Drive Adoption

Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2020

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020

Rise in Mobile Marketing Platforms to Buoy Hosting Services Growth

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Gaming among Users to Create Prospects for Web Hosting Service Providers

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages

Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Websites Running Operating Systems (OS) by Type for the Year 2019

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 229

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xait22

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

