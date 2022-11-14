DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Web Hosting Services Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Hosting Services estimated at US$71.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Shared Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$72.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dedicated Hosting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The Web Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.

Collected Hosting Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR

In the global Collected Hosting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 241 Featured)

1&1 internet Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

DreamHost, LLC

Bluehost Inc.

HostGator.com

Google Cloud Platform

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC

Hetzner Online GmbH

Host Europe

Liquid Web

LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V.

Media Temple

OVH - Rackspace Technology

STRATO AG

