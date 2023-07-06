Global Web Hosting Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Green Web Hosting Gains Traction

06 Jul, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Web Hosting Services estimated at US$91.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Shared Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$113 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dedicated Hosting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
The Web Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 241 Featured) -
- 1&1 internet Inc.
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon Web Services
- DreamHost, LLC
- Bluehost Inc.
- HostGator.com
- Google Cloud Platform
- Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC
- Hetzner Online GmbH
- Host Europe
- Liquid Web
- LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V.
- Media Temple
- OVH
- Rackspace Technology
- STRATO AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022
- Impact of the Pandemic on Global Web Hosting Services Market
- Web Hosting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Web Hosting Services: A Prelude
- Popular Types of Hosting
- Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
- Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Hosting Services: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and 2020
- Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales
- A Peek into the Importance of Website Performance
- Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services
- Competition
- Top Web Hosting Service Providers by Website Numbers (In Millions)
- Leading Shared Web Hosting Service Providers in Millions
- Market Share of Leading Virtual Private Server Hosting Companies: 2019
- Top Providers of Hosted Websites Solutions by Number of Websites (in Millions)
- Market Share of Leading Providers of Website Builders: 2019
- Market Shares of Leading Web Hosting Companies in terms of Number of Clients for 2020
- Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)
- Recent Industry Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Spurt in eCommerce Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services
- Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of Ecommerce Web Hosting Services: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019-July 2020
- Green Web Hosting Gains Traction
- Industry Witnesses Drop in Data Center Count
- Strong Gains for Managed Web Hosting
- Unrestricted Scalability Drives Popularity of Cloud Web Hosting Services
- Enhanced Security Grows in Importance
- Percentage Breakdown of Web Attacks by Type of Attack Method: 2019
- Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
- Shift Towards HTTPS Gains Pace
- Companies Opt for Additional Services to Expand Client Base
- Attention Grows towards Niche Segments
- Pricing Competition Intensifies among Service Providers
- Spurting DIY Website Builders & SSDs: A Notable Trend
- Virtual Website Hosting Gains Momentum
- Benefits Offered by AI in Web Hosting to Drive Adoption
- Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2020
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020
- Rise in Mobile Marketing Platforms to Buoy Hosting Services Growth
- Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Gaming among Users to Create Prospects for Web Hosting Service Providers
- Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages
- Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting
- Percentage Breakdown of Number of Websites Running Operating Systems (OS) by Type for the Year 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oofcn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article