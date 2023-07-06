Global Web Hosting Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Green Web Hosting Gains Traction

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Web Hosting Services estimated at US$91.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Shared Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$113 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dedicated Hosting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR

The Web Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 241 Featured) -

1&1 internet Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

DreamHost, LLC

Bluehost Inc.

HostGator.com

Google Cloud Platform

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC

Hetzner Online GmbH

Host Europe

Liquid Web

LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V.

Media Temple

OVH

Rackspace Technology

STRATO AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Global Web Hosting Services Market

Web Hosting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Web Hosting Services: A Prelude

Popular Types of Hosting

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Hosting Services: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and 2020

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales

A Peek into the Importance of Website Performance

Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services

Competition

Top Web Hosting Service Providers by Website Numbers (In Millions)

Leading Shared Web Hosting Service Providers in Millions

Market Share of Leading Virtual Private Server Hosting Companies: 2019

Top Providers of Hosted Websites Solutions by Number of Websites (in Millions)

Market Share of Leading Providers of Website Builders: 2019

Market Shares of Leading Web Hosting Companies in terms of Number of Clients for 2020

Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market ( October 2020 )

) Recent Industry Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spurt in eCommerce Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services

Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of Ecommerce Web Hosting Services: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019- July 2020

Green Web Hosting Gains Traction

Industry Witnesses Drop in Data Center Count

Strong Gains for Managed Web Hosting

Unrestricted Scalability Drives Popularity of Cloud Web Hosting Services

Enhanced Security Grows in Importance

Percentage Breakdown of Web Attacks by Type of Attack Method: 2019

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

Shift Towards HTTPS Gains Pace

Companies Opt for Additional Services to Expand Client Base

Attention Grows towards Niche Segments

Pricing Competition Intensifies among Service Providers

Spurting DIY Website Builders & SSDs: A Notable Trend

Virtual Website Hosting Gains Momentum

Benefits Offered by AI in Web Hosting to Drive Adoption

Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2020

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020

Rise in Mobile Marketing Platforms to Buoy Hosting Services Growth

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Gaming among Users to Create Prospects for Web Hosting Service Providers

Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages

Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Websites Running Operating Systems (OS) by Type for the Year 2019

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oofcn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets