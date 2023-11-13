Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Report 2023: Market Value to Grow by a Staggering $75 Billion to 2030 - WebRTC to Revolutionize Telemedicine & the Healthcare Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market to Reach $81.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global WebRTC market is assessed, with a focus on annual sales in US$ Million, offering insights into the market's size and growth potential from 2020 to 2030.

It provides insights into how WebRTC is expected to perform in specific sectors such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Other Verticals. This is again presented for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage CAGR.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.5% CAGR and reach US$50 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 39% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42.5% CAGR

The report offer an 8-year perspective (2023 & 2030) on the percentage breakdown of value revenues for WebRTC and its solutions and services across different geographic regions. The regions include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The data helps in understanding how WebRTC is expected to evolve in these regions over the specified years.

The Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 42.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.6% and 34.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.5% CAGR.

The data provides recent past, current, and future analysis of WebRTC in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. It presents annual revenues in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (% CAGR).

MARKET OVERVIEW

Absolute Criticality of Low Latency in Times of Accelerated Digitalization Provides the Foundation for the Growth of WebRTC

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Definition, Importance, Benefits & Market Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Transforms the Communications Landscape

WebRTC Based Videoconferencing Rises in Prominence

Growing Use of Videoconferencing Brings WebRTC into the Spotlight for Its Ability to Provide Super Low Delay Speeds: Global Opportunity for Web/Video Conferencing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

WebRTC Emerges to be the Future of Web Games

As Multiplayer Browser Games Become Popular, WebRTC Emerges as the New Technology to Allow Peer to Peer Communication: Global Market for Browser Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

WebRTC to Revolutionize Telemedicine & the Healthcare Industry

Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC in Enabling Anywhere, Anytime Telemedicine Communication Accessible on Any Device: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in On-Demand Streaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter for WebRTC

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of Plugin- Free WebRTC Based Online Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Integration of Message, Voice & Video Chat Features on Websites Strengthens the Business Case for WebRTC

The Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web & the Need to Optimize Their Real-Time Performance Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC Plugins, Codes, Scripts & APIs: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

Surging Website Building Activity Bodes Well for Adoption of WebRTC Tools: Global Website Builders Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Contact Centers Step Up Adoption of WebRTC. Here's Why

Robust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Adoption of WebRTC in Boosting the Contact Centre Experience: Global Market for Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

WebRTC to Make a Deep Impact on Autonomous & Connected Cars

As Autonomous Vehicles Become a Reality, WebRTC Will Increasingly Become a Part of the Technology Mix for Vehicle to Everything Communication: Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market (In Million Units) for Years

Any Car With Data Connectivity is a Potential Revenue Opportunity for WebRTC: Global Connected Car Fleet Size (Million Units) for Years 2022, 2025, 2030 and 2035

WebRTC to Flourish as IoT Ecosystems Expand & Become More Widespread

Growing IoT Connections Bodes Well for the Expanded Role of WebRTC in Establishing Secure Connections for IoT Devices: Global IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units)

Future-Proofing Security Is Imperative for Wider Adoption of WebRTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gcgp4

