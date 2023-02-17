NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Web-To-Print Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web-To-Print estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Print Media & Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personalized Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $348.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Web-To-Print market in the U.S. is estimated at US$348.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$346.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Agfa-Gevaert Group

- Aleyant Systems LLC

- Avanti Computer Systems Limited

- B2CPRINT Ltd.

- Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI)

- HP Inc.

- InterlinkONE Inc.

- MarcomCentral

- PageDNA

- Pageflex

- PagePath Technologies Inc.

- Print Science

- Quadient

- Quark Software Inc.

- Quarterhouse Software Inc.

- Racad Tech Inc.

- Radixweb

- Ricoh Company Ltd.

- Rocketprint Software LLC

- Vpress

- Xerox Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Web-to-Print (W2P): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Bright Prospects Ahead for W2P Software

The US & Europe Emerge as Key Consumers of W2P

Growing Awareness about Benefits offered Revs Up Opportunities

for W2P

Benefits of W2P for Printers and Customers: A Snapshot

Hosted W2P Solutions to Spearhead Next Wave of Market Expansion

The Stellar Rise of Cloud Computing Drives the Emergence of

Cloud-to-Print as the Most Preferred Hosted Service Model for

W2P

Favorable Macro Trends to Step Up W2P Adoption

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success

Major Challenges Facing W2P Implementation

Web-To-Print - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Aleyant Systems, LLC (USA)

B2CPRINT Ltd. (Israel)

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) (USA)

HP, Inc. (USA)

InterlinkONE, Inc. (USA)

PageDNA (USA)

Pageflex (USA)

PagePath Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Print Science (USA)

Quadient (USA)

Quark Software, Inc. (USA)

Quarterhouse Software, Inc. (USA)

Racad Tech, Inc. (Canada)

Radixweb (India)

RedTie Limited (UK)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Avanti Computer Systems Limited (Canada)

MarcomCentral (USA)

Rocketprint Software, LLC (USA)

Vpress (UK)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Semi Positive Outlook for the World Printing Industry & the

Need to Fight Disruptive Technological Changes Encourage

Growth of W2P

Growing Print On Demand Services Strengthen the Business Case

for W2P

E-Commerce Catches Up with the Print Industry in the Form of W2P

The Need to Evolve With Changing Digital Times & Capitalize on

the Benefits of the Digital Age Drives the Evolution of Print

E-Commerce

Era of Personalized Print Adverts Fuels Interest in Variable

Data Printing Feature of W2P

Shifting of Ad Budgets from Mass to Direct Advertising & the

Ensuing Re-Emergence of Direct Mail Spells Opportunities for

W2P

W2P Breathes New Hope of Competitiveness for Small-Scale

Printing Houses

Healthy Momentum in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver

W2P for Large Format Printing Rises in Prominence Supported by

Technology Innovation & Strong Growth in Outdoor Advertising

Developments in Internet Infrastructure Provides the Foundation

for the Growth of W2P

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Print

Media & Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Print Media & Advertising by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Print Media &

Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personalized Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Personalized Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Personalized Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Web-To-Print Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Application -

Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Application -

Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Application -

Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: France 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Application -

Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Web-To-Print by Application -

Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Web-To-Print Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Web-To-Print by Application - Print Media & Advertising,

Personalized Products and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Web-To-Print by

Application - Print Media & Advertising, Personalized Products

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Web-To-Print by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Print

Media & Advertising, Personalized Products and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

__________________________

