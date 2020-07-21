Global Webcams Market By Technology, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Webcams Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period. Webcams now evolve from computer accessories to security devices. Increasing security concerns and awareness of security devices have paved the way for the growth of the webcam market. Webcam installation is rapidly gaining momentum in developing countries, with smart city projects growing. Security is one of the principal aspects of smart cities. Government is installing webcams in roads, kiosks, shopping centers and residential areas. The webcams is anticipated to see a high growth due to increased demand from both government agencies and individual consumers. Increased connectivity and higher adoption of internet services are also leading to webcam market growth. Smart homes have IP addressed webcams that allow the house owner to monitor it easily.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933125/?utm_source=PRN





Additionally, these webcams are inexpensive compared to video cameras; they also allow face-to-face live contact. Some webcams have sensors that can monitor movement and night vision. Webcams are used in the company for video conferencing, which enables people operating from distant locations to communicate. Webcams are widely used for live classes at educational institutes and also help to record online tutorials. A webcam is a video camera capturing the image or streaming it in real time. These images can be shared with your PC. The webcams have high-resolution lenses and semiconductor chips capturing detailed images and recording videos. Webcams, however, now come with an IP address that can be connected to an Ethernet or Wi-Fi, and used for smart home monitoring.



To address the surge in COVID-19, governments around the world are developing strict surveillance mechanisms to ensure that people in high-risk areas, or those under strict home quarantine, are in place. Smartphone apps with geo-tagging features have been rolled out by various governments to ensure adherence to social distances. Health surveillance in the wake of this pandemic has, in effect, been a technological and human intelligence mic.



The device is expected to see an increase in sales over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of virtual workplace communication between professionals. In addition, business owners can assimilate video feeds to a security system, thus enabling them to view any part of their business in real time from a computer or smartphone.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Analog and Digital. Based on Type, the market is segmented into USB and Wireless. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Security & Surveillance, Entertainment, Live Events, Video Conferencing, Visual Marketing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Canon, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Logitech International S.A., and Razer, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Webcams Market



May-2020: Logitech unveiled the new Circle View camera. This camera works with HomeKit Security Video right out of the gate. The Circle View boasts 1080p resolution and a 180-degree field of view. The camera also features night vision and two-way audio.



May-2020: Sony Electronics unveiled the new pocket-sized digital camera ZV-1, a lightweight, compact all-in-one style solution. This camera combines easy-to-use features with uncompromising imaging technology, making this the perfect tool for any content creator at all skill levels.



Apr-2020: Canon launched EOS Webcam Utility Beta software for EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras. This beta version solution can convert the compatible EOS ILC and PowerShot camera through a simple USB connection into a webcam. The beta version software aimed to help consumers to improve their video appearance while using popular video conferencing applications in the market, delivering clarity and high-image quality.



Dec-2019: Intel announced the launch of the L515, the RealSense Lidar Depth Camera. The L515 packs a Lidar sensor that provides depth precision across its entire range (25 centimeters to 9 meters), as well as an RGB camera, a Bosch-made inertial measurement unit, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer. L515 is used in autonomous navigation, gesture recognition, and hand tracking.



Feb-2020: Logitech launched Logitech StreamCam, a new webcam. This webcam focuses on streamers and content creators in mind. StreamCam features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options.



Feb-2019: Xiaomi introduced the Mi Home Security Camera Basic in India. The camera provides a video recording feature of 1080p and spans a 130-degree field of view. The camera also features AI-based detection engine with infra-red night vision and a talkback feature.



Feb-2019: Logitech introduced C920s Pro HD Webcam. This is a professional webcam for Full HD video calls and delivers clear, detailed videos in vibrant colors. It features dual mics for providing natural-sounding audio, an all new privacy shutter, and compatibility with Logitech Capture streaming and recording software.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Analog



• Digital



By Type



• USB



• Wireless



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Vertical



• Security & Surveillance



• Entertainment



• Live Events



• Video Conferencing



• Visual Marketing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sony Corporation



• Intel Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Canon, Inc.



• Xiaomi Corporation



• Lenovo Group Limited



• Logitech International S.A.



• Razer, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933125/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

