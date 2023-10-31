Global Website Builders Market Report 2023-2030 - Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website Builders

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Website Builders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Website Builders Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Website Builders estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobile segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $594.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$594.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Transforms the Web Development Industry

Impact of the Pandemic on Web Builders Market

How Web Builders Deal With the COVID-19 Threat

Website Builders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Builders: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and 2020

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales

An Introduction to Web Builders

Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder

Key Features of Website Builder

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Global Website Builders Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players (in %) for 2020

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market

Rising Demand for Web Design During COVID-19

In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for Business Success

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 through 2023

Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites

Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects

Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site Appearance Across Devices

Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to Hosted Website Development

Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs

Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process

Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs

Rise of Progressive Web Apps

Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR

A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design

Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web Development Market

Leading Web App Development Frameworks

Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders Market

Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website Builders

Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing Market Outlook

Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of March 2021 )

) Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website Builders

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth

Closure of Educational Institutions Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning

Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market Growth

Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for Website Builders

Role of Effective Website Design Provides Help to Small Businesses during Pandemic

