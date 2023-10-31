Global Website Builders Market Report 2023-2030 - Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website Builders

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Website Builders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Website Builders Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Website Builders estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobile segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $594.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$594.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pandemic Transforms the Web Development Industry
  • Impact of the Pandemic on Web Builders Market
  • How Web Builders Deal With the COVID-19 Threat
  • Website Builders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
  • Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Builders: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and 2020
  • Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales
  • An Introduction to Web Builders
  • Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder
  • Key Features of Website Builder
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Competition
  • Global Website Builders Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players (in %) for 2020
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market
  • Rising Demand for Web Design During COVID-19
  • In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for Business Success
  • Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 through 2023
  • Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites
  • Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects
  • Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site Appearance Across Devices
  • Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to Hosted Website Development
  • Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs
  • Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process
  • Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs
  • Rise of Progressive Web Apps
  • Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR
  • A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design
  • Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web Development Market
  • Leading Web App Development Frameworks
  • Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders Market
  • Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website Builders
  • Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing Market Outlook
  • Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of March 2021)
  • Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
  • Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website Builders
  • Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
  • Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth
  • Closure of Educational Institutions Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning
  • Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market Growth
  • Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for Website Builders
  • Role of Effective Website Design Provides Help to Small Businesses during Pandemic

