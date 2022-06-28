Global Webtoons Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $56,092.8 Million and Rise at a Noteworthy CAGR of 36.8% during the Estimated Period from 2021 to 2030 [265-Pages] | Research Dive

The global webtoons market is expected to observe significant growth by 2030, due to the increasing popularity of webtoons in the entertainment sector. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, 'Webtoons Market by Type (Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi, Horror, Romance, and Others), Revenue Model (Subscription Based and Advertisement Based), Application (Mobile, Laptop, Tablets, and Television), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.'

According to the report, the global webtoons market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $56,092.8 million and rise at a CAGR of a healthy 36.8% over the analysis timeframe from 2021 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Webtoons Market

With the increasing popularity of webtoons in the entertainment sector, the global webtoons market is predicted to witness remarkable growth during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the increasing demand for digital comic content across many nations around the world is further expected to fortify the growth of the market over the analysis period. Moreover, the transition from comics to webtoons is expected to create expansive growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the webtoons are mostly short and can be read online only which may impede the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Click Here! To get an Exclusive PDF Sample of Webtoons Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Covid-19 Impact on the Webtoons Market

Though the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has devastated several industries, it has had a positive impact on the webtoons market. During the pandemic, the movie theaters and production businesses were closed to control the spread of the deadly virus. This has increased a surge in the digital webtoons content among individuals to reduce the tension and stress of the pandemic and get some entertainment while staying at home for a prolonged period. All these factors have resulted in the rapid growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Grow your Business after COVID-19 Crisis, Schedule a call with Analyst for more Webtoons Market Insights

Segments of the Webtoons Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, revenue model, and region.

By type , the comedy sub-type is predicted to be most productive and is expected to generate notable revenue during the analysis timeframe. The increasing adoption of visual effects technology in the comedy webtoons movie is expected to bolster the growth of the market's sub-segment during the estimated period.

, the comedy sub-type is predicted to be most productive and is expected to generate notable revenue during the analysis timeframe. The increasing adoption of visual effects technology in the comedy webtoons movie is expected to bolster the growth of the market's sub-segment during the estimated period. By application , the mobile sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is expected to continue a steady growth during the forecast timeframe. The increasing development of own mobile comic systems by several mobile content providers is predicted to amplify the growth of the sub-segment during the estimated period.

, the mobile sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is expected to continue a steady growth during the forecast timeframe. The increasing development of own mobile comic systems by several mobile content providers is predicted to amplify the growth of the sub-segment during the estimated period. By revenue model , the advertisement-based sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of webtoons advertisements to boost business marketing and the introduction of webtoons in commercials in a variety of formats are expected to augment the growth of the sug-segment during the estimated timeframe.

, the advertisement-based sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of webtoons advertisements to boost business marketing and the introduction of webtoons in commercials in a variety of formats are expected to augment the growth of the sug-segment during the estimated timeframe. By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the webtoons market is expected to hold the maximum share of the market and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the analysis period. The presence of a large youth population and top webtoons apps using crowd in this region are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Get a deeper dive on a specific application, geography, customer or competitor on Webtoons Market & Avail 10%OFF

Key Players of the Webtoons Market

The major players of the webtoons market include

ToryComics Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Toomics Global Tappytoon KidariStudio Lezhin Entertainment Webtoon Factory Kakao Corp. Izneo Webtoon NAVER Corp., and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry. – Inquire here for the key businesses Development Strategic Report

For instance, in April 2022, Naver Webtoon, a subsidiary of Naver Corp., a global ICT company, announced to launch of three new original series of DC Comics' IP. These new series are expected to gain huge popularity with a large number of subscribers of webtoons and web novels in the upcoming years.

Further, the report presents other important aspects including product portfolio, SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

More about Webtoons Market:

Some related Trending Article links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive