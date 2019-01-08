Global Weight Control Products Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Weight Control Products in US$ by the following Product Types: Meal Replacements, Weight Loss Beverages, and Weight Loss Supplements.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Nutrition

- Amway

- Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

- Coca-Cola Company The

- Global Healing Center

- Herbalife International of America, Inc.



WEIGHT CONTROL PRODUCTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Meal Replacements

Weight Loss Beverages

Weight Loss Supplements



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life- Changing Results

Fatty Acids and Sources

Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments: Foundation for Market Growth

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects

Table 1: Global Weight Control Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Europe, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth Driver for Weight Control Products

Obesity Statistics

Table 2: Countries with Highest Obesity Rates among Adults - Obese Individuals as % of Total Population by Country (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2017 and 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Obesity and Overweight Prevalence Rates in Adults (15-74 Years) in Select Countries for the Years 2000 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Top Overweight Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Overweight Population as % of Total Population for 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Top 20 Countries with Highest Obesity Prevalence Rates by Gender (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Women: The Dominant Consumer Category

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration

Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients

Functional Carbohydrates

Satiety Ingredients

Fibers for Satiety

Bioactives and Extracts

Absorption Blockers

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Ingredients with Low Sugar Content

Stress Alleviating Compounds

Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand for Weight Control Products

Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats

Table 7: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market

Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss Option

Table 8: Diet Soda Sales Record the Most Declines in a Sliding Carbonated Beverages Market - Volume Sales Growth (in %) of Regular Soda and Diet Soda in the US for the Years 2011-12 through 2015-16 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss

Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products Drives Demand for Grains

Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products

Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight

Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight

Table 9: Global Tea Market by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black Tea, CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities

Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons

Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes and Dressings

Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to Experience Growth in Demand

Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive Innovations

Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on Weight Watch

Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth

Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status

Fat Reduction - A Key Challenge for Product Developers

Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk

Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity

Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?

Encourages Consumption of Harmful Foods

Raises Triglycerides

Discourages Healthy Foods Consumption

Lowers HDL Cholesterol

Lowers Testosterone Levels

Harms LDL (€˜Bad€™) Cholesterol Pattern

Contributes to Cardiovascular Disease

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Table 10: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population (2000 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Table 12: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand from Middle Class Population

Table 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities

Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control Products

Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth

Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?

Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products

Anorexia

Depression

Lethargy

Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale

Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem



4. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN WEIGHT CONTROL INGREDIENTS & ADDITIVES



Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing Appetite

Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects

Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control

Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?

Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein

Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut

Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat

Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight Control Supplements

Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption

Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?

Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight Control

Guarana

Hoodia

Pyruvate

Raspberry Ketone

Yohimbe

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

Bitter Orange Extract

White Kidney Bean Extract

Plexus Slim

Sensa

Mango Seed Fiber

Resveratrol

Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism

Chitosan

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Chromium

Chromium Picolinate

Chlorogenic Acid

Coleus Forskohlii

Fucoxanthin

Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite

Hoodia and Sensa

Starch and Fiber



5. OBESITY: CAUSES, HEALTH IMPACT AND TREATMENT OPTIONS



Obesity: A Conceptual Definition

Childhood Obesity

Causes of Obesity

Dietary Habits

Sedentary Lifestyle

Genetic Factors

Medical and Psychiatric Illnesses

Socioeconomic Factors

Diagnosis of Obesity

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Table 14: Classification of Obesity as per BMI

Table 15: Classification for Class III Obesity

Deriving Body Fat Percentage from BMI

Gender is 1 for males, and 0 for females

Central Obesity

Table 16: Central Obesity in Men and Women - Criteria for Identification Using Absolute Waist Circumference and Waist-Hip Ratio Methods

Impact of Obesity on Health

Mortality

Morbidity

Major Obesity-Related Diseases

Obesity Treatment

Diet Therapy

Lifestyle Modification

Pharmacotherapy

Medical Devices

Bariatric Surgery

Clinical Protocols for Obesity Treatment



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Meal Replacements

Weight Loss Beverages

Smoothies

Weight Loss Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Healing Without Hurting



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Weight Control Products: A Highly Competitive Market

Food and Pharmaceutical Companies Join the Bandwagon

Cultural Customization: Vital for Success in the Marketplace

Contract Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Smart Marketing Techniques: Must to Improve Market Standing

Appropriate Labeling: The Need of the Hour

List of Select Nutrient Claims & Their Definition

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

Amway (USA)

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)

The Coca-Cola Company (USA)

Global Healing Center (USA)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)

Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. (Canada)

Hydroxycut (Canada)

NestlÃ© Health Science S.A (Switzerland)

Nutrisystem, Inc. (USA)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

SlimFast (USA)

Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (USA)

Twinlab Corporation (USA)

7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Nutrex Research Introduces Lipo-6 Dynamix

Sinalco, Sweethouse and Taiyo Launch Sunfiber Orange Functional Soft Rink for Weight Management

Xyngular Rolls Out Innovative Health Products and Weight Loss Systems

TLS® Rolls Out TLS® Trim Tea and TLS® Weight Loss Solution

EuroPharma Launches Slim-VX1 Weight Loss Product

DuPont Rolls Out Howaru Shape Probiotic Formula for Weight Management

7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Avivagen Inks Strategic Distribution Agreement with Viphavet

Glanbia to Acquire SlimFast Brand

OptiBiotix Partners with Formulation Creations to Distribute SlimBiome® in South Africa

Optibiotix Enters into Distribution Agreement with Cambridge Commodities

Rapid Nutrition Enters into Agreement with GNC

Clorox to Acquire Nutranext

Otsuka Launches SOYJOY in Indonesia

Conyers Park and Atkins Merge to Form Simply Good Foods Company

Glanbia and Nutrition 21 Extend Distribution Agreement for Velositol



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meal Replacements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Meal Replacements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Meal Replacements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Loss Beverages by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Weight Loss Beverages by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Weight Loss Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Loss Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Weight Loss Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Weight Loss Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

With Obesity Reaching Epidemic Levels, US Emerges as a Major Market for Weight Control Products

Profile of American Weight Control and Other Health Food Consumers

Health Concerns among American Consumers

Surging Obese Population Drives Healthy Growth for Weight Loss Products

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

A Glance at Obesity Statistics

Table 29: Obesity Prevalence (%) in Adults in the US for the Years 2009-2010 through 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Obesity in the US: Percentage of Adults with Obesity by Gender for 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Adult Obesity in the US - Percentage of Adults with Obesity by Age Group for 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Adult Obesity in the US - Percentage of Adults with Obesity by Ethnic Group for 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Childhood Obesity in the US - Percentage of Children with Obesity for the Years 2009-2010 through 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Childhood Obesity in the US - Percentage of Boys and Girls with Obesity for the Year 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Childhood Obesity in the US - Percentage of Children with Obesity by Age Group for the Year 2015-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Childhood Obesity in the US - Percentage of Children with Obesity by Race/Ethnicity for the Year 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Adult Obesity in the US - Percentage of Adults with Obesity by State for 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Elderly Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Table 38: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Noteworthy Trends in the US Weight Control Products Market

Rising Demand for Low-Fat Foods Benefits Market Expansion

A €œTasteful€ Growth

Changing Lifestyles and Eating Habits Affect Market Growth

Sales of Low-Glycemic Food and Beverage Products Gain Momentum

Weight Control Product Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations

Growing Awareness about Leading Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand for Herbal Supplements

Women Dominate Herbal Supplements Consumption in the US

Efficacy of Herbal Supplements: A Cause for Concern?

Diet Sodas Continue Downward Slide

Weight Control Products Market: Regulatory Environment in the US

FDA Alerts Consumers over Harmful Weight Loss Products

A Quick Insight into Regulatory Issues

Low Fat Dairy Products

The Ephedra Controversy

Competition

Table 39: Weight Control Candy/Tablet Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Weight Control/Nutritional Products Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Leading Manufacturers of Weight Control/Nutritional Products (Liquid/Powder) in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Nutrition, Iovate Health Sciences International, NestlÃ© Healthcare, Premier Nutrition Corp., Private Labels and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Leading Manufacturers of Weight Control Candy/Tablets in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Applied Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Iovate Health Sciences International, Obesity Research Institute, Wellnx Life Sciences and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Weight Control Nutritional (Liquid/ Powder) Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Leading Manufacturers of Skim and Low-Fat Milk Products in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Dean Foods, HP Hood, Prairie Farms Dairy, Private label, White Wave Foods and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Inflated Obesity Rates in Japan to Drive Market Demand

Japanese Health and Wellness Products Market: A Macro Perspective

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Japanese Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Epidemic Nature of Obesity Prevalence in Europe Drives Market Growth

Table 54: Obesity Prevalence (%) among Adults in Select European Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Despite Pending Product Claim Evaluations, Herbal Supplements Market Continues to Grow Steadily

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 63: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: German Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 65: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Italian Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Obesity, a Major Health Issue in the UK, Present Huge Market Growth Potential

Table 67: Classification of Obese and Overweight Population as per BMI Range (in Kg/m2) in UK

Table 68: Prevalence Rate (%) of Obesity and Overweight Adults in the UK for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Government Support Benefit Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: UK Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 71: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Spanish Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

State of Obesity Prevalence in Select Countries

Belgium

The Netherlands

Sweden

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Weight Control Products Market Worldwide

Obesity: The New Epidemic in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Obesity Emerges as a Major Health Concern in China

Table 83: Prevalence Rate (%) of Overweight and Obese Population among Adult Men and Women in China (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight Population Drives Demand for Weight Control Products in China

Dieting Culture Gathers Pace in China

China Witness Soaring Demand for Low-Sugar Foods & Beverages

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Chinese Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Obesity Incidence Drives Strong Demand for Weight Control Products

Table 86: Obesity in India - Percentage of Men and Women Identified as Obese or Overweight by State (2015-16) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Indian Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Australia: A Niche, Yet Growing, Market in the Region

Table 89: Obesity and Overweight Prevalence in Australia - % of Overweight/Obese, Overweight and Obese Adults by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Korea: Use of Diet Pills Lacks Proper Monitoring

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weight Control Products Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mexico - Obesity Epidemic Provides Thrust to Weight Control Products Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Saudi Arabia - Obesity Crisis Turns Focus to Weight Control Products

UAE: Growing Obesity Concerns Drive Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Meal Replacements, Beverages and Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 98 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 107) The United States (69) Canada (3) Japan (2) Europe (22) - France (3) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (1) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (1)

