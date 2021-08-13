Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market Report 2021: The Business of Weight Loss in the 20th and 21st Centuries

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for weight loss products and services should grow from $254.9 billion in 2021 to reach $377.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global weight loss products and services market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue.

The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The global weight loss products market is facing various challenges such as high prices for weight loss products and a lack of awareness about weight loss products.

Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global weight loss products and services market. There is also an opportunity for contract manufacturers of weight loss products, which would improve product manufacturing and delivery time. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are enhancing the global weight loss products and services market's growth.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This study was conducted to provide vital and detailed information regarding the use of weight loss products and services. This industry is primed for growth, as the demand for weight loss products and services is increasing.

Changing consumer preferences, increasing health concerns and a growing trend among customers to purchase products with natural ingredients are driving global market demand for weight loss products and services.

Rising consumer demand for weight loss products has spurred market players to launch a variety of new and innovative products to better position themselves in the global market. Regulatory authorities in many countries are taking initiatives to set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy weight loss products.

This report provides a clear overview of the supply and demand scenario and evaluates technological and investment opportunities in the market for weight loss products and services.

Acquisitions, mergers and alliances by companies and global organizations are also covered in this report. The study also discusses new technologies and developments, manufacturer/supplier competition, and the changing environment of the market due to the increasing demand for commercial weight loss products and services.

This report covers weight loss product and service types, product categories, sales channels, demand trends and opportunities. It also examines the overall global market for weight loss products and services and the market penetration of weight loss products and services in different regions.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast for the weight loss products and services market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product, category, sales channel and geography

Assessment of environmental and regulatory considerations affecting weight loss products and services and their impact on products and markets

Discussion of current and new developments in weight loss products and services R&D, and reviews of important new technology areas

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , Spain , China , India , Japan , Australia , New Zealand , Brazil , Argentina , Middle East and Africa

, , , , , , , , , , , , , and Review of important factors in the marketing of weight loss products and services, including distribution channels, the impact of large food processors and end-user selection criteria

Market research data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercising in the general population

Analysis of the number of patents and patent applications related to obesity and weight management, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

Competitive landscape of the market for weight loss products and services, strategies adopted by the key market players and their company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone SA, Mead Johnson & Co., LLC and Nestle S.A.

Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Introduction

The Business of Weight Loss in the 20th and 21st Centuries

Market Drivers for Weight Loss Products

Social Pressure to Lose Weight

Consumers' Unrealistic Expectations

Popularization of Exercise for Weight Loss

Food Movements: Organic, Natural and Others

Market Drivers for Key Players in the Market

Technology Effects

Market Restraints

Stringent International Legislations

Volatility of the Market

Growing Competition

Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

Market Opportunities

Industry Specific Opportunities

Other Trends

International Regulations of Weight Loss Products and Services

Overview

Policy on the National and Local Levels

Conflicts Over a National Food Policy

Insurance Coverage

Federal Government Agencies

Other Healthcare-related Federal Government Agencies

Government-Sponsored Research

State and Local Governments

