Global Weight Management Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

The global weight management market was worth US$ 189.8 Billion in 2018.



Weight management is the process of adopting lifestyle and dietary changes in order to maintain a healthy body weight. Most weight management strategies promote healthy eating and daily physical activity on the basis of the person's height, gender and age.



The objective of weight management is to help the customer to achieve and stay at the best weight possible, with reference to his/her overall health, occupation, and lifestyle. The weight management programs consist of meal replacement products, low-calorie foods and beverages, weight loss supplements, low-calorie sweeteners, green tea/herbal tea, exercise programmes, surgery, etc.



Increasing health awareness among consumers and rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, heart attacks etc., are among the key factors driving the global weight management market. Consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and adopting nutritious diets and workout programs to stay healthy and fit.



Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity and overweight is also putting a major strain on the public healthcare budgets across the globe. This has resulted in governments and corporations taking initiatives to reduce the prevalence of overweight and obesity through incentives and wellness programmes. Other factors driving the global weight management market include increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and dietary habits, technological advancements, etc.



The market to reach a value of US$ 269.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global weight management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global weight management industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the diet?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global weight management industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global weight management industry?

What is the structure of the global weight management industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global weight management industry?

What are the profit margins in the global weight management industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Weight Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Diet

5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Diet

6.1 Meals

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Beverages

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Supplements

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Equipment

7.1 Fitness Equipment

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market By Type

7.1.2.1 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

7.1.2.2 Strength Training Equipment

7.1.2.3 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Surgical Equipment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market By Type

7.2.2.1 Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment

7.2.2.2 Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Fitness Centres

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Slimming Centers

8.3 Consultation Services

8.4 Online Weight Loss Services



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Hebalife International, Inc.

14.3.2 NutriSystem, Inc.

14.3.3 Weight Watchers International, Inc.

14.3.4 eDiets.com

14.3.5 Brunswick Corporation

14.3.6 Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

14.3.7 Golds Gym International, Inc.

14.3.8 Amer Sports

14.3.9 Technogym SPA

14.3.10 Jenny Craig Inc.

14.3.11 Medtronic Inc.

14.3.12 Kellogg Company

14.3.13 Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

14.3.14 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

14.3.15 Cyber International, Inc.

14.3.16 Johnson & Johnson



