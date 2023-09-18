Global Weight Management Market Report 2023: Market to Reach a Value of $722.8 Billion by 2028 from $503.8 Billion in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The "Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global weight management market has witnessed substantial growth, with a market size reaching US$ 503.8 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is poised for further expansion and is expected to reach an impressive valuation of US$ 722.8 Billion by 2028, reflecting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Weight management entails adopting a lifestyle that incorporates dietary changes aimed at maintaining a healthy body weight. Most weight management strategies focus on promoting healthy eating habits and regular physical activity tailored to an individual's height, gender, and age.

In the modern era, people are embracing various weight management programs that encompass meal replacement products, low-calorie foods and beverages, low-calorie sweeteners, green tea/herbal tea, exercise regimens, and surgical interventions.

Unhealthy lifestyles characterized by the rapid consumption of fast food have led to a surge in obesity rates, resulting in an increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and heart attacks. Consequently, individuals are becoming more health-conscious, embracing nutritious diets, and engaging in workout routines to attain and maintain good health and fitness levels.

This growing health awareness stands as a pivotal factor propelling market growth. Furthermore, the escalating incidence of obesity and overweight conditions is imposing a significant burden on public healthcare budgets worldwide. Consequently, governments and corporations are taking proactive initiatives to reduce the prevalence of these health issues through incentive programs and wellness initiatives.

Moreover, leading manufacturers have introduced new dietary supplements enriched with various ingredients such as fibers, herbs, and minerals that aid consumers in achieving an improved metabolism rate, further bolstering the global weight management industry.

Several other factors contributing to market growth include the rising disposable incomes and increased consumer expenditure capacities, coupled with the emergence of a fitness-oriented culture and the growing adoption of weight-loss supplements. As the global population increasingly prioritizes health and fitness, the weight management market is poised for continued expansion and innovation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global weight management market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global weight management market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global weight management market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global weight management market?

What is the breakup of the global weight management market based on the diet?

What is the breakup of the global weight management market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the global weight management market based on service?

What are the key regions in the global weight management market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global weight management market?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players are:

Herbalife International, Inc

NutriSystem, Inc

Weight Watchers International, Inc

eDiets.com

Brunswick Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc

Golds Gym International, Inc

Amer Sports

Technogym SPA

Jenny Craig Inc

Medtronic Inc

Kellogg Company

Atkins Nutritionals Inc

Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Cyber International, Inc

Johnson & Johnson, Inc

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Key Market Segmentation:



At present, functional beverages account for the majority of the overall market share.



Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness equipment currently dominates the market, holding the largest market share.

Fitness

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical

Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment

Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment

Breakup by Service:

Amongst these, health clubs hold the leading position in the market.

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Regional Insights:

Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scwng3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood

Senior Manager

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets