Global Welding Consumables Market to 2024 by Product, Welding Technique, End-Use Industries, & Region

The global welding consumables market was worth US$ 13.9 Billion in 2018.

Welding consumables refer to flux and filler metals that are used in the process of welding. Filler metals are melted to create a strong joint between two metals, whereas flux prevents the oxidation of hot metals during this process. Some of the raw materials utilized in the production of welding consumables include nickel, copper, rutile, ilmenite and aluminum.

These consumables ensure cost-effective welding, assist in safeguarding the molten weld from contaminants present in the air and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool. As a result, they are extensively employed in the construction, automobile, energy, ship building and aerospace industries.

Global Welding Consumables Market Drivers:

In the automobile industry, welding consumables are used in the production of lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts. Improvements in the safety features of vehicles, along with evolving automobile designs, have escalated the sales of automobiles, thereby bolstering the growth of the welding consumables market.

Moreover, the introduction of several development and housing projects has provided thrust to the construction industry in emerging economies such as China, India and South Africa. Some of the other factors that are stimulating the growth of the market are industrialization, urbanization, rising foreign direct investments (FDI) and technological advancements.

The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 19.2 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the welding consumables market has also been analyzed in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Voestalpine AG, Colfax Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Arcon Welding Equipment, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global welding consumables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global welding consumables market?

Which are the popular product types in the global welding consumables market?

What are the various welding techniques in the global welding consumables market?

What are the major end-use industries in the global welding consumables market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global welding consumables market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global welding consumables market?

What is the structure of the global welding consumables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global welding consumables market?

How are welding consumables manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Welding Consumables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Welding Technique

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industries

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Stick Electrodes

6.2 Solid Wires

6.3 Flux Cored Wires

6.4 SAW Wires and Fluxes

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Welding Technique

7.1 Arc Welding

7.2 Resistance Welding

7.3 Oxyfuel Welding

7.4 Ultrasonic Welding

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industries

8.1 Construction

8.2 Automobile

8.3 Energy

8.4 Shipbuilding

8.5 Aerospace

8.6 Industrial Equipment

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Voestalpine AG

14.3.2 Colfax Corporation

14.3.3 The Lincoln Electric Company

14.3.4 Air Liquide

14.3.5 Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

14.3.6 Obara Corporation

14.3.7 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

14.3.9 Denyo Co., Ltd.

14.3.10 Fronius International GmbH

14.3.11 Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

14.3.12 Kemppi Oy

14.3.13 Arcon Welding Equipment.



