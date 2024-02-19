Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030 - Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stationary Units segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Manufacturing Industry

The Pandemic Accelerates the Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation

Automotive Manufacturing

Construction Industry

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production

Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding

Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust

Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity

Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Fumex, Inc.

AAF International (American Air Filter)

Air Quality Engineering

Lasermet Ltd.

Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

PlymoVent Group BV

Industrial Maid, LLC

Techflow Enterprises Pvt, Ltd.

Air Systems International, Inc.

Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc.

AR FILTRAZIONI S.r.l.

KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)

