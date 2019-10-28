Global Welding Materials Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welding Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Electrode & Filler Materials, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.1 Billion by the year 2025, Electrode & Filler Materials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$185 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$151.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electrode & Filler Materials will reach a market size of US$461.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ador Welding Ltd.; Air Liquide SA; Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.; Colfax Corporation; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Linde AG; Praxair, Inc.; The Lincoln Electric Company; Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Welding Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Welding Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Welding Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Welding Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Electrode & Filler Materials (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Electrode & Filler Materials (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Electrode & Filler Materials (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Fluxes & Wires (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fluxes & Wires (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fluxes & Wires (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Gases (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Gases (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Gases (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Arc Welding (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Arc Welding (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Arc Welding (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Resistance Welding (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Resistance Welding (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Resistance Welding (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Oxy-Fuel Welding (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Oxy-Fuel Welding (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oxy-Fuel Welding (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Building & Construction (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Heavy Industries (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Heavy Industries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Heavy Industries (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Welding Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Welding Materials Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Welding Materials Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: United States Welding Materials Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Welding Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Welding Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Welding Materials Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Welding Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Welding Materials Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Welding Materials Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Welding Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Welding Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Welding Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Welding Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Welding

Materials Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: Welding Materials Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Welding Materials Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Welding

Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Welding Materials Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Welding Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Welding Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Welding Materials Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Welding Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Chinese Welding Materials Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Welding Materials Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Welding Materials in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Welding Materials Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Welding Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Welding Materials Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Welding Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Welding Materials Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Welding Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Welding Materials Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: European Welding Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: Welding Materials Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: European Welding Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Welding Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Welding Materials Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Welding Materials Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: French Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Welding Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Welding Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Welding Materials Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Welding Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: German Welding Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Welding Materials Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: German Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Welding Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Welding Materials Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Welding Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Welding Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Welding Materials Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Welding Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Italian Welding Materials Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: Welding Materials Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Welding Materials in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Welding Materials Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Welding Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Welding Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Welding Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Welding Materials Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 116: Welding Materials Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Welding Materials Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Welding Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Welding Materials Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Welding Materials Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Welding Materials Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Welding Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Welding Materials Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Welding Materials Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Spanish Welding Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Welding Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Welding Materials Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Welding Materials Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Russian Welding Materials Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Welding Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Welding Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Welding Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Welding Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Welding Materials Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Rest of Europe Welding Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Welding Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Welding Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Welding Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Welding Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Welding Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Welding Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Welding Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Welding Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Welding Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Australian Welding Materials Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 164: Welding Materials Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Welding Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Welding Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Welding Materials Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Welding Materials Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Welding Materials Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Welding Materials Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Welding Materials Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Indian Welding Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Welding Materials Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Welding Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Welding Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Welding Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Welding Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Welding Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Welding Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Welding Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Welding Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Welding Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Welding Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Welding Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Welding Materials Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 191: Welding Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Welding Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Welding Materials Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Welding Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Welding Materials Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Welding Materials Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Welding Materials Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Welding Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Welding Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Welding Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 203: Latin American Welding Materials Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 204: Welding Materials Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Welding Materials in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Welding Materials Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Welding Materials Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Welding Materials Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Argentinean Welding Materials Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: Welding Materials Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Welding Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Welding Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Welding Materials Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Welding Materials Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Welding Materials Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Brazilian Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Welding Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Welding Materials Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Welding Materials Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Welding Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Mexican Welding Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 230: Welding Materials Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Welding Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Welding Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Welding Materials Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Welding Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Welding Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Welding Materials Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 239: Rest of Latin America Welding Materials Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Welding Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Welding Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Welding Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Welding Materials Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Welding Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Welding Materials Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Welding Materials Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Welding Materials Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 251: Welding Materials Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Welding Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 254: Welding Materials Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Welding Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Welding Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 257: Welding Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Welding

Materials Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 260: Welding Materials Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Welding Materials Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Welding

Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Iranian Welding Materials Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 264: Welding Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli Welding Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 266: Welding Materials Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Welding Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Welding Materials Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 269: Israeli Welding Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 270: Welding Materials Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Israeli Welding Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 272: Welding Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Welding Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Welding Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Welding Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Welding Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 277: Welding Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 278: Saudi Arabian Welding Materials Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 279: Welding Materials Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Welding Materials in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 281: Welding Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Welding Materials Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 283: Welding Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799965/?utm_source=PRN



