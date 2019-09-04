Global Well Completion Equipment and Services Market Report 2019: Increase in Global Natural Gas Production, Customized Well Completion Systems, Greater Use of Remote Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Well Completion Equipment and Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Well Completion Equipment and Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in global natural gas production, customized well completion systems and greater use of remote technology.

Based on the type, the market is fragmented into packers, multistage fracturing tools, sand control tools, safety valves, liner hangers, smart wells and other types. Packers are subdivided into retrievable packer, permanent packer, retrievable tension packer, wireline set-tubing, retrievable, retrievable compression packer with bypass, retrievable hydraulic set single string packer, retrievable tension/compression set-versatile landing, permanent and retrevable sealbore packer, dual string packer and other packers.

Furthermore, Other Packers is again sub-segmented into water jet, laser, mechanical punches, perforation/fracturing tools and hydraulic punches. On the basis of application, the market is classified into offshore and onshore.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Global Natural Gas Production

3.1.2 Customized Well Completion Systems

3.1.3 Greater Use of Remote Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Well Completion Equipment and Services Market, By Type

4.1 Packers

4.1.1 Retrievable Packer

4.1.2 Permanent Packer

4.1.3 Retrievable Tension Packer

4.1.4 Wireline Set-Tubing Retrievable

4.1.5 Retrievable Compression Packer with Bypass

4.1.6 Retrievable Hydraulic Set Single String Packer

4.1.7 Retrievable Tension/Compression Set-Versatile Landing

4.1.8 Permanent and Retrevable Sealbore Packer

4.1.9 Dual String Packer

4.1.10 Other Packers

4.1.10.1 Water Jet

4.1.10.2 Laser

4.1.10.3 Mechanical Punches

4.1.10.4 Perforation/Fracturing Tools

4.1.10.5 Hydraulic Punches

4.2 Multistage Fracturing Tools

4.3 Sand Control Tools

4.4 Safety Valves

4.5 Liner Hangers

4.6 Smart Wells

4.7 Other Types



5 Well Completion Equipment and Services Market, By Application

5.1 Offshore

5.2 Onshore



6 Well Completion Equipment and Services Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 U.K

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Welltec A/S

8.2 Weatherford International PLC

8.3 Baker Hughes Inc.

8.4 RPC Incorporated

8.5 Halliburton Company

8.6 Schlumberger Ltd

8.7 Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

8.8 NCS Multistage

8.9 FTS International

8.10 Nine Energy Services

8.11 Nabors Industries Ltd.

8.12 GE Company

8.13 Trican Well Service Ltd.

8.14 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

8.15 Superior Energy Services



