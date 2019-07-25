Global Well Completion Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Completion Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.



1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Packers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Packers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$121.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$260.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Packers will reach a market size of US$146.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$833.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Baker Hughes, Inc. (USA); Halliburton (USA); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (USA); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); Weatherly International plc (United Kingdom) Baker Hughes, Inc. (USA); Halliburton (USA); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (USA); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); Weatherly International plc (United Kingdom)







WELL COMPLETION EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Well Completion Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Packers (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Competitor Revenue

Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Valves (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Well Completion Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Well Completion Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Onshore Wells (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Onshore Wells (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Onshore Wells (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Offshore Wells (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Offshore Wells (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Offshore Wells (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Packers (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Packers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Packers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Geographic MARKET Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 18: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Liner Hangers (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Valves (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Valves (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Valves (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Smart Wells (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Well Completion Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Packers (Product Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in

%) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Valves (Product Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in the US for 2019 & 2025

Smart Wells (Product Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in

%) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Well Completion Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Well Completion Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Well

Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Japanese Well Completion Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Well Completion Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 47: Well Completion Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Well Completion Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Well Completion Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Packers (Product Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Competitor Market

Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Valves (Product Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Smart Wells (Product Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (

in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Well Completion Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Well Completion Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 67: Well Completion Equipment Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Well Completion Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Well Completion Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Well Completion Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Well Completion Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Well Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Well Completion Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Well Completion Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 86: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Well Completion Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Well Completion Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Well Completion Equipment Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 104: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 107: Well Completion Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 112: Well Completion Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Well Completion Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Well Completion Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Well Completion Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Well Completion Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Well Completion Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Well Completion Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Well Completion Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Well Completion Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Well Completion Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Well Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment MARKET in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Well Completion

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 137: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment MARKET Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Well Completion Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Well Completion Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Well Completion Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 152: Well Completion Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 157: Well Completion Equipment Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Well Completion Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Well Completion Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 168: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment MARKET Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Historic MARKET by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Well

Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Iranian Well Completion Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Well Completion Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 185: Well Completion Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Well Completion Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Well Completion Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Well Completion Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Well Completion Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 201: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Well Completion Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 204: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns_

