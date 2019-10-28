Global Well Completion Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Completion Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%. Packers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Packers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799966/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Packers will reach a market size of US$105.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$931.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baker Hughes, Inc.; Halliburton; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Schlumberger Ltd.; Weatherly International plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799966/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Well Completion Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Well Completion Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Well Completion Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Onshore Wells (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Onshore Wells (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Onshore Wells (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Offshore Wells (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Offshore Wells (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Offshore Wells (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Packers (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Packers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Packers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 18: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Liner Hangers (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Valves (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Valves (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Valves (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Smart Wells (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Well Completion Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Well Completion Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Well Completion Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Well

Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Japanese Well Completion Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Well Completion Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Well Completion Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Well Completion Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Well Completion Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Well Completion Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Well Completion Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 67: Well Completion Equipment Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Well Completion Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Well Completion Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Well Completion Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Well Completion Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Well Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Well Completion Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Well Completion Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Well Completion Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Well Completion Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Well Completion Equipment Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 104: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 107: Well Completion Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 112: Well Completion Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Well Completion Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Well Completion Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Well Completion Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Well Completion Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Well Completion Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Well Completion Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Well Completion Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Well Completion Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Well Completion Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Well Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Well Completion

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Well Completion Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Well Completion Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Well Completion Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 152: Well Completion Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 157: Well Completion Equipment Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Well Completion Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Well Completion Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 168: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Well

Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Iranian Well Completion Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Well Completion Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Well Completion Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Well Completion Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Well Completion Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Well Completion Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Well Completion Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 201: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Well Completion Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 204: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Well Completion Equipment Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Well Completion Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BAKER HUGHES

HALLIBURTON

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

SCHLUMBERGER

WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799966/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

