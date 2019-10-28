Global Well Completion Equipment Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Completion Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%. Packers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Packers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Packers will reach a market size of US$105.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$931.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baker Hughes, Inc.; Halliburton; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Schlumberger Ltd.; Weatherly International plc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Well Completion Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Well Completion Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Well Completion Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Onshore Wells (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Onshore Wells (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Onshore Wells (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Offshore Wells (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Offshore Wells (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Offshore Wells (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Packers (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Packers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Packers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Sand Control Tools (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Multistage Fracturing Tools (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Liner Hangers (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Liner Hangers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Valves (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Valves (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Valves (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Smart Wells (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Smart Wells (Product Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Well Completion Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Well Completion Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Well Completion Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Well Completion Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Well
Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Japanese Well Completion Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Well Completion Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Well Completion Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Well Completion Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Well Completion Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Well Completion Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Well Completion Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Well Completion Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Well Completion Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 67: Well Completion Equipment Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Well Completion Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Well Completion Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Well Completion Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Well Completion Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Well Completion Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Well Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Well Completion Equipment Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Well Completion Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Well Completion Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Well Completion Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Well Completion Equipment Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 104: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Well Completion Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Well Completion Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 112: Well Completion Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Well Completion Equipment Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Well Completion Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Well Completion Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Well Completion Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Well Completion Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Well Completion Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Well Completion Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Well Completion Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Well Completion Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Well Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Well Completion
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Well Completion Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Well Completion Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Well Completion Equipment
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Well Completion Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Well Completion Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 152: Well Completion Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Well Completion Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 157: Well Completion Equipment Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Well Completion Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Well Completion Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Well Completion Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: The Middle East Well Completion Equipment Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Well Completion Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Well
Completion Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Iranian Well Completion Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Well Completion Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Well Completion Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Well Completion Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Well Completion Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Well Completion Equipment
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Well Completion Equipment Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Well Completion Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Well Completion Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Well Completion Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 201: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Well Completion Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Well Completion Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 204: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Well Completion Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Well Completion Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Well Completion Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Well Completion Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Well Completion Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Well Completion Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Well Completion Equipment Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Well Completion Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAKER HUGHES
HALLIBURTON
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
SCHLUMBERGER
WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
