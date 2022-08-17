Global Well Site Construction Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report Forecasts Market to Exceed USD 24.08 Billion by 2026, Growing at 3.18% CAGR from 2022 to 2026 - Exclusive SpendEdge Report

Aug 17, 2022, 07:07 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Well Site Construction Procurement market is anticipated to garner USD 24.08 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.18% between 2022 and 2026. The research provides comprehensive insights into the industry's current and future prospects by thoroughly evaluating market drivers and constraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
https://www.procurement.spendedge.com/sample-report/well-site-construction-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
Key Global Suppliers in the Well Site Construction Market:
- Fluor
- Consolidated Contractors
- SNC-Lavalin Group.
The Well Site Construction Market research evaluates suppliers based on their ability to provide an applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and pipeline surveys. Furthermore, suppliers are chosen based on business requirements, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
