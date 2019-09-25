Global Wellness and Ayurvedic Products Company Sri Sri Tattva Announces In-Store and Website Launch in the United States

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sri Sri Tattva, a leading provider of premium health and wellness products, announced the in-store launch of its products in the United States. As part of a nationwide roll-out, the organic and natural Ayurvedic products are now available in stores in Dallas, Texas, including at all India Bazaar locations. The products are also now available online at SriSriTattva.com.

Sri Sri Tattva

With a portfolio of over 350 products, all stores will carry a wide range of premium health products that include herbs, foods, drinks and cosmetics, including Sudanta, the fluoride-free toothpaste, Ojasvita, an herb-infused energy drink, and Chyawanprash. The India Bazaar West Plano location is hosting a launch party on September 28, open to the local communities.

"India has many ancient gifts to share with the world, from yoga to meditation, and now very prominently the science of Ayurveda is being recognized for its holistic healing. There is an increasing need for individuals to embrace a lifestyle that builds and strengthens immunity in order to enjoy a strong body, mind and spirit. Our products blend modern science with the ancient science and wisdom of Ayurveda to deliver pure and effective products," says Ajay Tejasvi, President of Sri Sri Tattva. "We invite the local community to experience the goodness of all our Ayurvedic products."

The Sri Sri Tattva Launch Party at India Bazaar West Plano will begin at 5 p.m. CST, September 28, and will offer free sample products, prizes and live musical performances. With a 360-degree approach to health, Sri Sri Tattva Ayurvedic practitioners (Vaidyas) will also be available for consultations to offer a complete health and wellness experience for the whole family.

About Sri Sri Tattva:

Sri Sri Tattva is a global health and wellness company with over 350 Ayurvedic, natural and organic products now available in 50+ countries. A portion of all proceeds goes to The Art of Living Foundation, whose wide-scale humanitarian initiatives have positively impacted the lives of over 375 million people globally.

