Global Wellness Icon and New York Times Bestselling Children's Book Author Robin Arzón Launches New Bilingual Toy Line Bebé Fuerte™

Co-Developed with TOMY International, Bebé Fuerte™ is Now Available at Walmart and Independent Toy Stores

OAKBROOK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY International's Bebé Fuerte™, a new infant toy line created and designed by Robin Arzón, VP of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, has arrived at Walmart and independent toy stores across the United States. The New York Times bestselling author of children's books Strong Mama, and its follow-up, Strong Baby, has brought her core belief in the power of movement for all ages to bear on the new line.

Bebé Fuerte™ Stack and Count Kettlebell

Bebé Fuerte launches with seven signature products, designed from a fresh, colorful palette inspired by Arzón's Cuban-Puerto Rican roots and the rich heritage of LatinX culture. Some of the toys feature Spanish words and phrases that parents can share as they play with baby. The product is presented in bilingual packaging.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Robin on a collection that not only encourages parents to get active with their little ones, but also one that celebrates our growing Hispanic consumer base," said Julie Gwaltney, Senior Director at TOMY International. "With beautiful colors and patterns, along with motivational messages such as 'Sí Se Puede' and 'Vamos A Movernos' found throughout the line, this inclusive collection is a fresh addition to the world of infant toys. Developing the line with Robin has been an exciting initiative for us."

In her life and in her work, Arzόn lives by the mantra fitness comes from progress over perfection. "Watching my daughter, Athena, use movement as play inspired the vision behind Bebé Fuerte," said Arzón. "I'm so excited to bring this collection to life with fun, vibrant toys and inspire families to move together as they journey through their baby's first milestones. This could not be a more special time for our family as we experience those very first milestones with our most recent addition, Atlas!"

The Bebé Fuerte line includes:

Strong & Sunny Clip-On, 0mos+ at $8.98

Move & Groove Crinklie Elephant and Move & Groove Crinklie Panda, 0 mos+ at $9.98 each

each Twist & Shake Dumbbell, 3 mos+ at $9.98

Stack and Count Kettlebell, 6 mos+ at $16.98

"Let's Move" Giftset, 3 mos+ at $23.98

Marathon Maze 2-in-1 Activity Mirror, 3 mos+ at $21.98

About TOMY International

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer, and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under Lamaze®, The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. © TOMY.

About Robin Arz ó n

Robin Arzón is the two-time New York Times bestselling author of Shut Up and Run (2016) and Strong Mama (2022). Formerly a corporate lawyer, Arzón discovered her passion for athletics after healing from a traumatic experience through movement. She fearlessly left behind a successful law career to embark on new adventures in the health and wellness space and has since reinvented herself into an avid ultra-marathon runner and global fitness and wellness leader. As the Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, she believes that sweat transforms lives. Most recently, Arzón founded Swagger Society, the first lifestyle membership club in Web3, and a kingdom of hustlers that share a growth mindset. Whether through movement, speaking, or journaling, Arzón teaches others how to turn their inner critic into their inner advocate, providing them with the critical tools for leveling up in life. Arzón lives in New York City with her husband, Drew, and their two children, Athena Amelia and Atlas Sage.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Robin Arzón