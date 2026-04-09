GLOBAL WELLNESS INNOVATOR THELIFECO DEBUTS FIRST CARIBBEAN RESORT AT A'ILA IN ST. LUCIA, THE WORLD'S FIRST LONGEVITY VILLAGE

One of the Largest Integrated Wellness Developments in the World, A'ila St. Lucia Welcomes TheLifeCo's Internationally Acclaimed, Medically Supervised Wellness Programs, Introducing Next-Generation Wellness Technologies to the Island for the First Time

thelifeco.com/en/centers/thelifeco-st-lucia // @thelifeco.stlucia

RODNEY BAY, St. Lucia, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLifeCo, the internationally recognized medical wellness and detox brand founded over two decades ago with flagship destinations in Turkey (Bodrum, Antalya, Uludağ), Egypt and Thailand, embarks on its next chapter: its foray into the Caribbean with TheLifeCo St. Lucia, a 100-key purpose-built physician-led longevity destination designed from the ground up around detox and transformation programs. Setting a new standard for wellness tourism, TheLifeCo St. Lucia reimagines the traditional Caribbean escape as a structured wellness retreat, where guests come not just to unwind, but to actively transform their health. TheLifeCo St. Lucia brings advanced diagnostics and cutting-edge technology and therapies, many of which are a first for the Island and greater region. Anchored by a plant-based therapeutic restaurant and the debut of TheLifeCo's first-ever Longevity Holidays, itineraries designed for more flexible leisure oriented stays, retreats range from 4-day resets to 21-day deep transformation journeys. Programs are thoughtfully curated around principles of fasting and cellular renewal, digestive resets and natural body management and science-backed therapies, including regenerative stem cell treatments and EBO2 (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation), an alternative extracorporeal therapy that oxygenates blood prior to reinfusion. Setting a new global standard for the brand, TheLifeCo St. Lucia debuts more than 15 exclusive treatments and therapies found nowhere else in its global portfolio.

TheLifeCo is the flagship wellness anchor of the broader A'ila Resorts development in St. Lucia, a $1.3 billion, multi-phase project featuring three resorts – TheLifeCo, The Palm and The Cove, 500 longevity residences, 20 restaurants, curated retail, a medical and commercial district and one of the largest conference centers in the Eastern Caribbean. One of the biggest developments in the Caribbean since Baha Mar, A'ila Resort will take the title of the world's first Longevity Village, an entire living ecosystem designed around the radical premise that the place you live should nurture and sustain your health. The development sits on two landmark sites: a sprawling 100,000 square-foot wellness campus atop Mount Pimard, a scenic headland overlooking Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia's most vibrant coastal hub with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea, and Marquis Estate twenty minutes away, one of the most unique historical and archeological sites on the island: a historic 600-acre former sugar plantation on the northeast coast, that will serve as the development's source of fresh, organic produce. A'ila St. Lucia will also be self-sufficient with an independent water supply and electricity generation.

Under the guidance of Founder Ersin Pamuksuzer, TheLifeCo St. Lucia represents a strategic evolution of the brand, not only serving as its largest resort to date by scale but also its most comprehensive, offering 15 wellness programs compared to 10 in other regions. TheLifeCo St.Lucia is also the first to introduce leisure-oriented wellness stays, Longevity Holidays, that do not require guest commitment to a structured program. Guests can enjoy the full range of wellness facilities, à la carte dining and spa treatments, appealing to younger, wellness-curious travelers who want access without obligation.

"Our mission with TheLifeCo St. Lucia is simple: to make wellness measurable, meaningful and sustainable," said Ersin Pamuksuzer, Founder of TheLifeCo. "Since 2005, we've helped over 40,000 people achieve their health goals through an integrated approach, combining nutrition, movement, therapeutic treatments and mental health support. We are excited to bring this transformative experience to St. Lucia, where wellness becomes a personalized, evidence-based way of life."

At TheLifeCo, comprehensive pillars shape each guest's journey through a 360-degree, personalized, and goal-oriented approach :

Clinic Services & Integrative Medicine: Non-pharmaceutical therapies that support natural healing, including stem cell applications, NAD IV infusion – specifically proven for its longevity benefits including energy production and stress protection, EBO2 (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation) therapy – where a unit of blood is drawn and mixed with ozone and oxygen and then infused back into the body to improve the immune system and circulation, reduce fat and enhance memory. Additional therapies specific to St. Lucia include SCANECA, an advanced contact‑free 3D body analysis system measuring and analyzing key health and posture metrics, as well as Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy (HU-GO PEMF), a non‑invasive technique that uses pulsed magnetic fields to interact with the body's cells and tissues, improving circulation, oxygenation, nutrient transport, and cellular repair processes.

Bio-Hacking Technologies: Advanced therapies to boost cellular performance and healing, including cold plunge therapies, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and REAX Board therapy sessions. Therapies specific to St. Lucia include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a medical treatment in which a person breathes 100 percent pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber and the increased pressure allows more oxygen to dissolve directly into the blood plasma, which can then reach tissues that might be starved of oxygen due to injury, infection, or other medical conditions.

Nutrition: Raw, organic and plant-based ingredients that purify and cleanse the body, such as raw sprouts, green vegetable juices, wheatgrass, nuts, seeds, cereals and fortified foods to provide essential antioxidants, vitamins and minerals supported by plant protein. The new á la carte menu features main courses like veggie-packed spring rolls and cauliflower sushi, as well as high-protein salads rich with lentils, cashews and quinoa and soaked nuts to maximize digestibility and nutrition absorption. Alongside its signature raw vegan menu, TheLifeCo's St. Lucia center introduces an expanded plant-based offering, with new creations including ramen, creamy mushroom fusilli, and lentil mushroom ragout. These recipes are carefully prepared at low temperatures, not exceeding 118.4°F, to preserve nutrients and enzymes while staying true to the principles of raw nutrition. The kitchen maintains a strict scratch-made philosophy, hand-preparing every staple, from almond milk and cashew mayonnaise to hummus and sauces – and even cacao and coconut protein bars – to ensure peak nutritional integrity. Guests have unlimited access to house-made herbal teas and "Detox Soup," a nutrient-rich, plant-forward broth crafted with fresh vegetables and herbs to support digestion and overall wellbeing.

Movement & Activities: Functional routines specifically designed to enhance circulation, strength, and mobility, such as sunrise beach walks, yoga, progressive muscle relaxation and functional training. TheLifeCo St. Lucia will feature the brand's first-ever AI-assisted gym, a facility that scans the body to deliver personalized training protocols tailored to individual physical requirements and oxygen absorption levels.

Education: Knowledge empowerment through daily wellness talks and consultations with doctors, dietitians, and psychologists to support sustainable lifestyle changes.

Spa & Beauty Treatments: Relaxation and aesthetic therapies like massages, hammam rituals, facials, and body reshaping technologies for physical renewal. Marking a first for TheLifeCo, these additions make the St. Lucia property its most holistic destination to date by integrating spa and beauty alongside its core wellness and therapeutic programs.

Long-Term Support: Ongoing guidance long after check out with recipes, daily practice tools, webinars, and one-on-one consultations to maintain lasting results.

Programs range from short 4-5 day stays for assessment and detox initiation, to 7-10 day programs for metabolic recalibration, and 21-day retreats for deep recovery or longevity optimization. Layered wellness experiences integrate nutrition, movement, mindfulness, and nervous system regulation, supporting physical, metabolic, and mental resilience simultaneously. Guests will also enjoy access to the resort's expansive pool overlooking Rodney Bay and surrounding deck complete with lounge chairs and yoga space, along with mineral water pools, saunas, steam rooms, and hammams to use at leisure for restorative rejuvenation.

TheLifeCo intentionally selected St. Lucia for its first Caribbean outpost for its unique combination of natural healing assets and accessibility. The island is home to the iconic twin volcanic peaks, the Pitons (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and one of the most ecologically diverse coastlines in the region. The resort will encourage guests to take advantage of Saint Lucia's natural wellness benefits by arranging guided hikes through lush island terrain and curated visits to the Sulphur Springs mud baths, where the island's geothermal elements have long been associated with restorative, mineral-rich properties.

All-inclusive packages, including programs, start at $600/night, with suites starting at $1,037 per night. For more information or to book a stay, visit thelifeco.com/en/centers/thelifeco-st-lucia. Imagery can be found here.

About TheLifeCo

Founded in 2007, TheLifeCo is the world's leading medical wellness brand, combining physician-led diagnostics, detox, nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness programs to deliver measurable health outcomes. With flagship locations in Turkey, Thailand, and now St. Lucia, TheLifeCo has pioneered clinically grounded wellness programs that transform lives. thelifeco.com

ABOUT A'ILA

A'ila is a transformative luxury resort ecosystem in the Caribbean, located in Mount Pimard, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia. Designed to reimagine Caribbean hospitality through integrated wellness, world-class gastronomy, and sophisticated living, A'ila represents a new generation of destination resort development. ailaresorts.com

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SOURCE TheLifeCo